Olympic Games, here we come!

SLOVENIA, February 6 - For the first time in Slovenia's history, a brother and sister will carry the Slovenian flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. Nika Prevc and Domen Prevc, the leading ski jumpers in this season's World Cup, will carry the flag at the ceremony in Predazzo, where the ski jumping events will take place.

However, athletes will not be the only ambassadors for Slovenia at the world's largest winter sports event. Slovenia's culture, tourism, gastronomy and economy will also be presented to the world through a diverse programme at the Slovenia House in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Open to all visitors, Slovenia House will not only be a place for socializing and cheering, but will also represent Slovenia under the unified I feel Slovenia brand.

The Slovenia House will ensure an unforgettable start to the opening, as it will host two outstanding Slovenian champions and Olympic gold medallists who continue to inspire generations worldwide – Tina Maze and Primož Roglič.

More about Slovenia and Winter Olympic Games at slovenia.si