Multiple highway construction projects in the Yakima Valley begin after Labor Day weekend

YAKIMA COUNTY – Most construction takes a pause over Labor Day weekend, but three area projects get rolling shortly after the holiday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are breaking ground on a roundabout on US 97 at Lateral A, repaving sections of State Route 821 in East Selah, and repairing an embankment on US 12 near Rimrock Lake. Here’s what you need to know:

Roundabout on US 97 at Lateral A

Work begins Tuesday, Sept. 2, to build a roundabout at the intersection of US 97 and Lateral A in Wapato.

This project is part of an ongoing partnership between WSDOT and the Yakama Nation to improve safety along the US 97 corridor between Union Gap and Toppenish. The Lateral A roundabout will be the third constructed along this stretch of highway.

During construction in 2025, contractor crews working for WSDOT will reduce US 97 to a single lane in each direction 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Northbound traffic on US 97 will not be allowed to turn left onto Lateral A.

Work will pause for the winter in November and resume in spring 2026. The project is estimated to finish in summer 2026.

Paving on SR 821 in East Selah

Work has begun to improve sections of SR 821 between Firing Center Road and Pomona View Mobile Park in East Selah.

Crews will repave sections of the highway, repair two bridges and replace guardrails. Work will take place on weekdays only. Travelers can expect alternating single-lane traffic through the work zone.

Full ramp and bridge closures are possible during repairs on Firing Center Road over Interstate 82 next to the 76 Gas Station. Advanced notice will be provided to travelers.

The project is expected to finish in fall 2025.

Embankment repairs on US 12 east of White Pass

Starting Monday, Sept. 8, US 12 will close along Rimrock Lake between mileposts 159 and 168. Travelers will follow a signed detour along Tieton Reservoir Road, which adds about 20 minutes of travel time. Recreational areas along US 12 can be accessed using the detour.

Crews are making a series of improvements to reduce erosion, rebuild the slopes and improve drainage after spring runoff damaged sections of the embankment.

This project is estimated to be complete by mid-October.