Equator Announces WRD2 108 Triple-Zone Wine and Refrigerator Center

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the WRD2 108, a triple-zone wine and refrigerator center designed for wine collectors and homeowners who entertain. The new model combines an 84-bottle wine refrigerator with two independently controlled refrigerator drawers, creating a multifunctional appliance that accommodates both preservation and storage needs.

The upper wine chamber provides capacity for up to 84 bottles, arranged on beech wood shelves with stainless steel trim. Below, two spacious drawers add 5.3 cubic feet of refrigerated storage, bringing the total capacity of the unit to 17 cubic feet. Each zone—the wine compartment, upper drawer, and lower drawer—features independent temperature controls, allowing users to store a range of items from red and white wines to cheeses, canapés, and other perishables.

The WRD2 108 incorporates design and performance features tailored to modern living. Seven-color LED interior lighting allows for adjustable ambiance, while the touch control panel provides intuitive temperature and lighting management. The unit operates at a low 42 dB, making it suitable for open-plan environments, and is equipped with anti-UV glass to protect wine from light damage. Automatic defrost reduces maintenance requirements.

The appliance offers flexibility in placement, functioning either as a built-in installation or as a freestanding piece. Additional details, including recessed handles, adjustable feet, ventilation fans, and UL certification, reflect a focus on quality and long-term durability.

“Entertaining today requires appliances that are as adaptable as they are refined,” said Atul Vir, President of Equator Advanced Appliances. “The WRD2 108 is designed to preserve collections with precision while also enhancing the spaces where people gather.”

The WRD2 108 is now available through Equator’s authorized dealers and online retail partners.

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a Houston-based company recognized for designing innovative, energy-efficient appliances for homes, apartments, RVs, and marine use. With a global presence, the company is known for its commitment to performance, space-saving solutions, and environmentally responsible technology.

