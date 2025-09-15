Equator Launches EPG 2500 Multi-Function Pet Grooming System

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances today announced the debut of the EPG 2500, a compact grooming system designed to bring professional-level pet care into the home. The unit combines trimming, brushing, detangling, and vacuuming into a single appliance, offering pet owners a cleaner, more efficient grooming routine.

The EPG 2500 is engineered with both performance and comfort in mind. Its 12V electric clipper, adjustable trimming blade, and four comb attachments accommodate a variety of coat types, while a 2.5-liter canister efficiently collects hair, dander, and debris during grooming sessions. Operating at just 60–74 dB, the system remains quiet enough for noise-sensitive pets, making it suitable for households with dogs, cats, or other furry companions.

To enhance usability, the EPG 2500 offers three suction power modes—Eco, Standard, and Max—alongside an 8.2-foot power cord and detachable 5-foot hose for extended reach. Weighing only 5.5 pounds and measuring 10.8 x 12.7 x 6.5 inches, the appliance is lightweight, compact, and easy to store. Additional accessories include a detangler brush, bristle brush, cleaning brush, nozzle, and washable filter, ensuring comprehensive grooming care.

Designed with a pet-centered approach, the system emphasizes gentle suction and ergonomic tools to minimize stress for pets while simplifying the process for owners. Certified and powered by 110V, the EPG 2500 is backed by Equator’s one-year parts and labor warranty, ensuring reliability and peace of mind.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991 and is recognized as a leader in providing innovative, practical, and energy-efficient appliances. The company’s product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and specialty products such as air purifiers and pet care systems. Equator products have been featured in leading publications such as Popular Mechanics, Family Handyman, and Forbes, and are available through major retailers across the United States and worldwide. The brand continues to focus on smart design, space-saving solutions, and environmentally friendly technology for modern living.



