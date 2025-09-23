Equator Introduces VSM 6000 W-B: A 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Sweep Mop with Voice Assistance

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances today announced the launch of the VSM 6000 W-B, a cordless, 3-in-1 vacuum sweep mop designed to streamline everyday cleaning across hard floors and carpets. Combining vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping in a single unit, the appliance brings convenience and precision to household upkeep.

Weighing just 8.4 pounds, the VSM 6000 W-B is engineered for ease of use, offering up to 35 minutes of operation in Eco mode and 25 minutes in Max mode with its 2600 mAh lithium battery. The device integrates advanced features such as voice-assisted prompts for intuitive operation, a high-speed floor brush that spins at 2,500 RPM, and a dual-tank water system that separates clean and dirty water for hygienic mopping.

The unit also features a self-cleaning function that automatically maintains the brush and water pathways after each use. Additional highlights include HEPA filtration to capture fine dust and allergens, quiet operation at 72 dB, and flexible control options with a spray water button, power switch, and dual power modes. Certified to ETL standards and backed by Equator’s one-year parts and labor warranty, the VSM 6000 W-B offers homeowners a reliable and efficient cleaning solution.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, has earned a reputation for designing innovative, practical, and eco-friendly appliances tailored for modern living. The company’s portfolio includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and specialty cleaning systems, among others. Equator products have been featured in leading outlets such as Forbes, Family Handyman, and Popular Mechanics, and are available through major retailers across the United States and worldwide. With a focus on space-saving design, energy efficiency, and advanced functionality, Equator continues to deliver appliances that meet the evolving needs of households and professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.