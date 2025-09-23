Equator Releases OAC 3000: Outdoor-Rated Portable Air Conditioner and Heater with 3-in-1 Functionality

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances today announced the launch of the OAC 3000, a 9,000 BTU outdoor-rated portable air conditioner designed to deliver year-round comfort in both residential and commercial spaces. With the ability to cool, heat, and circulate air, the OAC 3000 functions as a 3-in-1 system engineered for patios, garages, workshops, and other environments where traditional units are impractical.

Built for durability, the OAC 3000 features an IP24 waterproof rating, an all-metal cabinet, and anti-rust and anti-corrosion finishes to withstand exposure to the elements. Operating in extreme temperatures ranging from 23°F to 131°F, the unit provides 9,000 BTUs of cooling power and 6,200 BTUs of heating performance. A rotary compressor ensures stable output while keeping operation quiet, making it practical for both work and leisure settings.

The OAC 3000 is designed for user convenience with electronic controls, multiple fan speeds, and a programmable timer. Moisture management is supported through a flexible drainage system that includes a 3-liter removable water tank and drain hose. Additional features include a red warning indicator light, overheating protection, and a securely enclosed filter system. For mobility, the unit is equipped with universal casters, a sturdy handle, and a 54.25-inch hose for versatile placement. Compact in size at 22.4 x 18.9 x 11 inches, the OAC 3000 offers a practical, portable alternative to permanent climate systems.

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has built a reputation for developing innovative, space-saving, and environmentally conscious products for modern households and commercial applications. The company’s catalog includes laundry equipment, refrigerators, dishwashers, air conditioners, wine coolers, and specialty appliances. Equator products have been featured in outlets such as Forbes, Family Handyman, and Popular Mechanics, and are available through major retailers in the United States and worldwide. With a focus on efficiency, durability, and user convenience, Equator continues to create appliances designed for contemporary living.

