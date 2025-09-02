US-New York State Chaplains Task Force Announces Partnership with Spiritual Care Association

This partnership represents a deepening of our shared mission—to ensure every individual has access to compassionate, trained, and professional spiritual care, no matter their faith or background.” — Deacon Greylin Vallejo, President of US-NYSCTF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US–New York State Chaplains Task Force (US–NYSCTF) is proud to announce an official partnership with the Spiritual Care Association (SCA), marking a significant milestone in advancing professional, interfaith chaplaincy services across New York and beyond.This collaborative effort builds upon the vision and groundwork laid by US–NYSCTF Founder the Rev. Dr. Marcos A. Miranda, who first initiated discussions with SCA. The work was then continued and strengthened by Executive Board Members, including founding member the Rev. Dr. Daniel Delgado, representing the leadership of the organization’s new President, Deacon Greylin Vallejo.“This partnership represents a deepening of our shared mission—to ensure every individual has access to compassionate, trained, and professional spiritual care, no matter their faith or background,” said Deacon Greylin Vallejo, President of US-NYSCTF. “Our combined efforts will further elevate the quality, reach, and impact of chaplaincy services in communities across New York State.”Eric J. Hall, President and CEO of the Spiritual Care Association and HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, added, “The Spiritual Care Association, the leader in board certification for chaplains caring for individuals and institutions in many settings, is proud to offer Board Certifications for First Responder Chaplaincy. This relationship will assist the membership of NYSCTF and allow both organizations to provide the best clinical care in trauma and crisis situations.”Through this alliance, US–NYSCTF and SCA will work together to:• Enhance Chaplain Training: Expand education opportunities, incorporating the latest best practices, certifications, and interfaith competencies.• Increase Crisis Response Capacity: Coordinate deployment of chaplains to hospitals, shelters, disaster zones, and other critical environments.• Strengthen Professional Standards: Uphold rigorous ethical and professional guidelines to ensure excellence in spiritual care.• Broaden Community Impact: Collaborate on outreach and advocacy efforts to make spiritual care accessible in both peace and crisis situations.About US–New York State Chaplains Task ForceFounded by the Rev. Dr. Marcos A. Miranda and currently led by President Deacon Greylin Vallejo, the US–New York State Chaplains Task Force is a volunteer-based, interfaith organization dedicated to training, developing, and deploying chaplains to serve in diverse settings. Its mission is rooted in promoting peace, compassion, and caregiving, offering spiritual, emotional, and mental health support in collaboration with city, state, federal, religious, and secular agencies. Chaplains receive training in FEMA protocols, Mental Health First Aid, CPR, and AED, ensuring preparedness for a variety of crisis and community support roles.About the Spiritual Care AssociationThe Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is an international, nonprofit professional membership organization for chaplains, clergy, and other spiritual care providers. SCA is committed to advancing the highest standards in chaplaincy through education, advocacy, and research, serving people of all faiths and cultural backgrounds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.