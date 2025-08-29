Coalition for Radical Life Extension Launches Global Longevity Mobilization

Longevity Mobilization Project, a global effort to expand awareness, education, and access to longevity science so more people can benefit from proven innovations. The initiative was introduced at RAADfest 2025, marking the conference’s 10th year as a lea

The Coalition for Radical Life Extension launches Longevity Mobilization Project to expand awareness, education, and access to longevity science.

RAADfest has united people dedicated to extending healthy lifespan. The Longevity Mobilization Project builds on that legacy with safety, transparency, and responsibility at its core.” — James Strole, Executive Director

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition for Radical Life Extension today announced the launch of its Longevity Mobilization Project , a global effort to expand awareness, education, and access to longevity science so more people can benefit from proven innovations. The initiative was introduced at RAADfest 2025, marking the conference’s 10th year as a leading gathering on age-reversal and longevity.“For ten years, RAADfest has brought together people who believe in extending healthy human lifespan,” said James Strole, Executive Director. “The Longevity Mobilization Project builds on that success while reaffirming our commitment to doing this work responsibly, transparently, and always with participant safety as a top priority.”The Longevity Mobilization Project is designed to empower the longevity ecosystem through three areas of focus:- Education: Expanding access to reliable longevity information and learning opportunities.- Public Policy: Advocating for clear regulatory pathways to bring longevity innovations responsibly to patients.- Access: Developing tools, including an online platform, to connect people with the latest science on extending healthy lifespan.At a recent Coalition-hosted webinar, longevity leaders from Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America shared regional updates and ideas for collaboration. These insights will help shape future phases of the project and guide strategies for global cooperation.As part of its advocacy efforts, the Coalition is also rallying public support for policy initiatives that would accelerate patient access to treatments while ensuring safety and oversight. For more information about the Coalition for Radical Life Extension and its initiatives, visit www.rlecoalition.com ###About the Coalition for Radical Life ExtensionThe Coalition for Radical Life Extension is a nonprofit organization focused on educating, uniting, and activating people who support radical life extension and super longevity. Learn more: https://www.rlecoalition.com About RAADfestRAADfest (Revolution Against Aging and Death) is the world’s largest and most inclusive event focused on the science and advocacy of healthy human life extension. Produced by the Coalition for Radical Life Extension, RAADfest brings together cutting-edge researchers, thought leaders, and advocates to explore actionable strategies for reversing aging and extending healthspan.Learn more: https://www.raadfest.com

The Coalition for Radical Life Extension Launches The Longevity Mobilization Project

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.