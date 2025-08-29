Mindcore Technologies Appoints Caleb Hogg as Director of Gulf Coast Business Development

Cybersecurity

Mindcore appoints Caleb Hogg to lead Gulf Coast expansion, supporting healthcare & energy clients with compliance and cybersecurity.

Caleb’s expertise in regulated industries ensures Gulf Coast clients gain more than compliance—they achieve true security, efficiency, and clarity in their operations.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies today announced the appointment of Caleb Hogg as Director of Gulf Coast Business Development, where he will oversee the company’s expansion into Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee. In this role, Hogg will focus on supporting clients in regulated industries, with a core emphasis on healthcare and energy organizations facing complex compliance and cybersecurity demands.Hogg brings a proven track record of aligning security with operations to deliver both compliance and efficiency. He specializes in translating complex requirements into practical runbooks with clear ownership, timelines, and measurable outcomes. His approach ensures that clients are not only compliant on paper but operationally prepared for audits, incidents, and ongoing governance.With more than a decade in business development, Hogg has managed the full go-to-market funnel, from strategic outreach and enterprise sales to proposal development and high-touch onboarding. His teams are recognized for rapid response and clear communication during high-pressure moments—whether supporting incident response, preparing for a regulatory survey, or addressing urgent client needs.Before focusing on cybersecurity, Hogg led healthcare consulting projects in survey readiness, regulatory strategy, and cost containment. This background gave him a pragmatic view of how clinical operations, budgets, and technology intersect, an expertise he now brings to Mindcore’s healthcare clients. His additional experience in the energy sector further differentiates Mindcore’s ability to support organizations facing unique compliance and operational risks.“Caleb’s combination of business development expertise and deep knowledge of regulated industries makes him the ideal leader for our Gulf Coast expansion,” said Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies. “His ability to bridge strategy with execution ensures that our clients don’t just check compliance boxes—they gain real security and operational clarity. We’re proud to have him leading this critical market.”Based in Louisiana, Hogg supports clients nationwide. Prior to joining Mindcore, he held leadership roles at Southern Evals, SE Capital, Royce Capital, and most recently within Mindcore’s business development team. His career reflects a consistent focus on building resilient, compliant, and efficient frameworks for organizations operating in high-stakes environments.About Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore Technologies is a premier IT services and cybersecurity provider helping businesses across the United States strengthen security, optimize performance, and maintain compliance. With expertise in cloud services, managed IT, co-managed IT, and Secure Workspace solutions, Mindcore empowers organizations to navigate complex technology challenges with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.