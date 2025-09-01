Minneapolis Medical Assistant School Announces September 2025 Opening in Crystal

Minneapolis Medical Assistant School Northwest Family Physicians, PA

Minneapolis Medical Assistant School opens in Crystal Sept. 2025, providing affordable, accelerated training for future healthcare professionals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minneapolis Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the launch of its Crystal campus this September. Located at 5700 Bottineau Blvd, Ste 100, Crystal, MN, the school offers an accelerated, hands-on medical assistant program designed to prepare students for rewarding careers in healthcare.“We’re proud to provide a flexible training option that benefits both our students and local healthcare providers,” said Kendra Bradshaw, Minneapolis Medical Assistant School Program Manager.Students gain both classroom instruction and real-world training through onsite labs and a required externship at a partner clinic. In just a few months, they graduate with the technical and administrative skills needed to become valuable members of healthcare teams throughout the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area.The program’s affordability is central to its mission. Students can choose from several flexible payment plans, ensuring that they graduate without the heavy burden of student debt. This model saves students significant time and cost compared to traditional programs.Coursework includes anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, laboratory procedures, patient interaction, and clinical skills such as administering medications. Students also learn essential administrative skills, including recordkeeping, billing, coding, and front-office operations.“We are honored to expand into Crystal,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By making training accessible and hands-on, we’re helping students build strong futures while supporting the growing demand for healthcare workers in Minnesota.”Graduates are prepared to enter hospitals, specialty clinics, and family practices across the Twin Cities region, ready to make an impact in patient care.Learn more about enrollment and program details here . Seats are limited.About Minneapolis Medical Assistant SchoolMinneapolis Medical Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on training to prepare students for careers as medical assistants. The program emphasizes practical skills and affordability, enabling students to graduate workforce-ready in just a few months.Minneapolis Medical Assistant School is located at 5700 Bottineau Blvd, Ste 100, Crystal, MN.About Northwest Family Physicians, PA Northwest Family Physicians, PA has been serving families in the Twin Cities for decades, offering comprehensive healthcare for patients of all ages. With a focus on preventive medicine and community health, their team is dedicated to providing high-quality care in a supportive environment.About ZollegeFounded in 2010, Zollege partners with medical and dental practices nationwide to provide accessible, affordable training programs. Today, Zollege operates more than 140 campuses and helps over 6,000 students each year begin debt-free careers in healthcare.

