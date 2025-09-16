Jacksonville Dental Assistant School Welcomes Fall Students After Summer Opening

Jacksonville Dental Assistant School Dynamic Dental

JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacksonville Dental Assistant School proudly opened its doors in June 2025, bringing a new pathway to the dental field for aspiring professionals in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Just months after welcoming its first class, the school is now preparing to launch its next 12-week dental assistant program this fall.Conveniently located at 3745 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546, the school equips students with the skills and certification needed to enter the dental field. The program blends classroom learning with in-person, hands-on training in a real dental office, ensuring graduates are prepared to work alongside other dental professionals from day one.“Our program has already made an impact in the Jacksonville community by helping students begin their journey toward a career in the dental field,” said Nancy West, Program Manager of Jacksonville Dental Assistant School. “We’re excited to expand that opportunity with our September course, allowing even more students to pursue a rewarding career while graduating debt-free.”Students in the Jacksonville program participate in on-site labs at a local partner dental clinic and complete an 80-hour externship under the guidance of experienced professionals. The curriculum covers essential topics such as dental anatomy, radiography, office sterilization, digital charting, and administrative skills like billing, coding, and patient record management.To make career training accessible, Jacksonville Dental Assistant School provides flexible tuition payment options. Students can pay in full, choose from a variety of payment plans, or work with the school to create a custom plan that fits their budget.“We’re thrilled with the success of our June launch and look forward to welcoming a new class this September,” said Chris Lofton, Chief Executive Officer at Zollege . “Our mission is to remove traditional education barriers while empowering students with hands-on training that prepares them for success in their community.”Graduates of Jacksonville Dental Assistant School are eligible to pursue employment at dental clinics across the region, equipped with practical, industry-ready skills.Learn more about the program curriculum and September enrollment at Jacksonville Dental Assistant School. Limited seats are available, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply soon.About Jacksonville Dental Assistant SchoolJacksonville Dental Assistant School educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Upon passing the Certified Dental Assistant exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, students receive their CDA certificate.Jacksonville Dental Assistant School is located at 3745 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546.About Dynamic Dental At Dynamic Dental, we believe exceptional dentistry should be accessible, comfortable, and transformative. Led by Dr. John Romulus, our team combines advanced technology with personalized care to create smiles that last a lifetime. Whether you need routine cleanings, cosmetic enhancements, or restorative treatments, we prioritize your comfort and confidence at every step."Dentistry is more than fixing teeth—it’s about restoring confidence and building trust. At Dynamic Dental, we listen first, then craft care plans as unique as our patients. Whether you’re due for a checkup or dreaming of a smile makeover, we’re here to make it happen—with comfort, clarity, and a little fun along the way.”— Dr. John Romulus"About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

