Wholesome Goods Renews $15M Financing Partnership with Wayflyer

Wholesome Goods renews $15M Wayflyer partnership to fund acquisitions, boost inventory, strengthen operations, and accelerate brand expansion.

This partnership renewal underscores both companies’ confidence in Wholesome Goods’ performance and future trajectory. It reinforces our ability to move strategically in a dynamic global market.” — Charlie Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer at Wholesome Goods

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wholesome Goods Inc., a multi-brand company in the consumer wellness space, has announced it has renewed its financing partnership with Wayflyer , securing a $15 million credit facility to fuel the company’s next phase of growth.This renewed agreement ensures flexible access to capital over the coming months, enabling Wholesome Goods to:• Fund strategic acquisitions to drive inorganic growth• Scale inventory to meet rising consumer demand• Strengthen operations for efficiency and resilience• Invest in strategic initiatives across its diverse brand portfolioWith global demand for wellness products continuing to rise, this financing positions Wholesome Goods to capitalize on category growth while deepening its reach across existing and new markets.“This partnership renewal underscores both companies’ confidence in Wholesome Goods’ performance and future trajectory,” said Charlie Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer at Wholesome Goods. “It reinforces our ability to move quickly and strategically in a dynamic global market.”Wayflyer, a leading revenue-based financing platform, has been a trusted partner to Wholesome Goods, providing tailored capital solutions that help high-growth consumer brands scale faster. This renewed relationship reinforces Wholesome Goods’ ability to respond to opportunities in a dynamic market while delivering value to customers worldwide.About Wholesome Goods Inc.Wholesome Goods is a multi-brand e-commerce company focused on delivering high-quality products across the home, wellness, and pet categories. Through a commitment to innovation, performance, and transparency, Wholesome Goods builds brands that help people and their pets live better every day. Learn more at www.wholesomegoods.com About WayflyerWayflyer is a leading revenue-based financing platform that provides eCommerce and consumer brands with flexible funding and analytics to accelerate growth. Through data-driven insights and tailored capital solutions, Wayflyer empowers businesses to scale efficiently and achieve their ambitions. Visit www.wayflyer.com to learn more.

