Wholesome Goods Acquires Avalanche AI to Advance In-House AI Innovation Across E-Commerce Portfolio

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wholesome Goods , the parent company of a growing portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands across home, health, and pet wellness, announced today its acquisition of Avalanche AI —a Barcelona-based company specializing in advanced performance marketing and operational intelligence technologies.This strategic acquisition reinforces Wholesome Goods’ commitment to expanding its AI capabilities across content creation, operations, and product development. Avalanche AI’s proprietary platform will be embedded into internal systems to fuel growth and improve how the company builds, markets, and manages its brands.Avalanche AI’s creative engine powers the development of high-performing video and static ads by analyzing top-performing content and applying AIDA-driven structures, with real-time optimization of weaker segments. It also includes an AI ad copy generator and a landing page builder designed around proven DTC layouts to maximize conversion.Its operational intelligence system transforms internal data into instantly accessible insights. With a custom ChatGPT model integrated into Retool, teams can retrieve key metrics—like repurchase rate, customer lifetime value, and units sold—on demand. A built-in feedback loop allows for continuous creative optimization based on live performance data.On the product side, Avalanche AI enhances R&D and quality control by surfacing competitive insights, modeling cost and margin scenarios, and analyzing consumer demand. It also identifies quality issues through customer feedback and return data, offering AI-generated reformulation suggestions to improve product outcomes.“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Avalanche AI to the team,” said Lawrence Yates, CMO of Wholesome Goods. “The technology we’re building together will be a game changer - not just for our brands but the entire DTC landscape. By integrating Avalanche’s advanced AI expertise with our creative, operational, and product systems, we’re unlocking a new era of speed, precision, and performance. From instant ad generation to real-time brand insights and AI-powered R&D, this acquisition positions us years ahead of the curve.”As Wholesome Goods grows its portfolio of digitally native brands, bringing Avalanche AI on board strengthens its commitment to intelligent, more customer-focused commerce through advanced automation and data-driven insights. This strategic move also positions the company to stay ahead of evolving consumer expectations in an increasingly competitive digital landscape—while laying the groundwork for what’s next.About Wholesome GoodsWholesome Goods is a multi-brand e-commerce company focused on delivering high-quality products across the home, wellness, and pet categories. Through a commitment to innovation, performance, and transparency, Wholesome Goods builds brands that help people and their pets live better every day.

