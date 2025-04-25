Submit Release
PupGrade Celebrates Walmart Launch with “Paw-ty” Featuring Free Samples & More

This partnership with Walmart is a huge milestone for PupGrade. We’re dedicated to supporting canine wellness, and this partnership makes premium pet care more accessible across the country.”
— Janan Issa, Director of Retail Sales & Operations at Wholesome Goods
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PupGrade is celebrating a major milestone in canine wellness with an unforgettable event! To mark its official retail launch at Walmart, PupGrade is hosting a Launch Paw-ty at Pups Pub in Tampa, FL, on May 2 from 7 to 11 PM.

This one-night-only celebration promises a tail-wagging good time, complete with:
🌮 Food Trucks
🍻 Drinks (21+)
🎁 Giveaways and surprise swag
📸 Photo opportunities

The event celebrates PupGrade’s mission to bring wellness and joy to pups nationwide, and the new partnership with Walmart marks an exciting step forward. It’s the perfect chance to toast the brand’s growth and unite the local dog-loving community for a night of fun.
Event Details:
📍 Pups Pub – 2202 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606
📅 May 2, 2025 | 🕖 7 PM – 11 PM
Must be 21+ to enter. Dogs must have proof of vaccination and be fixed and friendly.
Whether you’re a longtime PupGrade fan or just looking for a fun night, all are welcome to join the celebration. Follow PupGrade on Instagram and LinkedIn for updates!

About PupGrade
PupGrade is dedicated to helping dogs live longer, healthier lives with scientifically formulated supplements. Trusted by thousands of pet parents, PupGrade offers premium solutions that support every wag, cuddle, and zoomie.

Alexandria Martinez
Wholesome Goods LLC
