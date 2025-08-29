Submit Release
Eastbound Loop 101 ramps to I-17 are open for Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX – The freeway ramps between eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix are open today following a two-week project to replace a section of older, worn concrete pavement at the “North Stack” interchange.

In opening the ramps on Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project team met a scheduled goal of providing drivers with the freeway-to-freeway connections ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The pavement repairs were accomplished in the work zone for the ongoing Loop 101 widening project between I-17 and 75th Avenue. The replaced pavement is along an approach section for the ramps and not on an elevated bridge.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

Eastbound Loop 101 ramps to I-17 reopened (ADOT photo Aug 29, '25)

