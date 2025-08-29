Eastbound Loop 101 ramps to I-17 are open for Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX – The freeway ramps between eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix are open today following a two-week project to replace a section of older, worn concrete pavement at the “North Stack” interchange.

In opening the ramps on Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project team met a scheduled goal of providing drivers with the freeway-to-freeway connections ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The pavement repairs were accomplished in the work zone for the ongoing Loop 101 widening project between I-17 and 75th Avenue. The replaced pavement is along an approach section for the ramps and not on an elevated bridge.

