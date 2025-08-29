Maine DOE Update – August 29, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

2025-2026 Maine DOE Back-to-School Backpack Resource Available Online

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to wish all students, educators, administrators, and school staff a wonderful back-to-school season! As the 2025-2026 school year begins, please consider perusing the virtual Maine DOE Back-to-School Backpack, which contains information and resources that may be useful to school and district leaders. | More

Maine DOE Launches Multilingual Resource Kit to Grow Seal of Biliteracy Recognition Across Schools and Communities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to launch the Seal of Biliteracy Resource Kit,a comprehensive, multilingual outreach package designed to promote biliteracy, expand participation, and celebrate language diversity across Maine’s schools and communities. Let’s celebrate Maine’s multilingual future, one student, one language, and one Seal at a time! | More

Celebrating Excellence in Education: Honoring Maine’s Outstanding Teachers

The 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit on August 5 and 6 featured a moving celebration of teacher excellence, honoring educators who embody the very best of teaching and leadership. Colleagues, leaders, and supporters from across the state gathered to recognize and celebrate recipients of the Maine History Teacher of the Year, the Milken Educator Award, and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Stepping Forward: The Importance of Partnerships in RSU 13’s Transition of Early Childhood Special Education Services

When John McDonald took on his role as superintendent of RSU 13 more than a decade ago, a goal of his was to establish a pre-K program to serve young children in the community. A grant of about a million dollars and a partnership with Penquis kickstarted that work, but the process was not seamless. McDonald noted that over the years, classroom numbers fluctuated, and budget woes resulted in some cutting back of services. There was, however, a very positive outcome of this effort. | More

Westbrook’s Intercultural Community Center Sparks Confidence and Joy with ‘Wonders of Water’ Summer Program

This summer, the Intercultural Community Center (ICC) of Westbrook—proud recipient of a 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant—hosted an extraordinarily impactful seven‑week “Wonders of Water” program, welcoming 60 middle schoolers from the Westbrook School Department to a free and transformative aquatic adventure. | More

Greater Belfast First 10 Team Hosts Playmaker University for ‘Life Is Good’ Project

Laughter and music rang out in the gymnasium at East Belfast Elementary School on August 7 and 8, 2025, as early childhood educators from RSU 71 and Waldo County Community Action Partners Head Start participated in Playmaker University, designed to help early childhood professionals strengthen their relationships with children. | More

Future Frontliners: High School Students Train to Earn CNA Certification in Groundbreaking Summer Program

This summer, 20 ambitious students from Portland, Deering, and Westbrook High Schools did something extraordinary: They started training to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) before even entering their junior or senior years. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Literacy Learning Opportunity: Science of Reading Overview and Demystifying Dyslexia Modules Open to Maine School Teams

In the summer of 2024, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) offered educators free access to professional literacy learning through Steps to Literacy modules from the Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) Institute for Learning & Research. Nearly 650 educators completed more than 20,000 hours of professional learning in the science of reading, phonological awareness, phonics, decoding, spelling, language expression, writing, emerging literacy, vocabulary, dyslexia, and English language learning. In the following spring, school teams completed AIM modules and participated in monthly communities of practice. | More

Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC) to Offer Monthly Office Hours

You are invited to join the Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC) in a new series of monthly virtual office hours. These sessions will focus on exploring Tier 1 evidence-based strategies to support increased attendance. Sessions will be held on the third Thursday of each month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., beginning September 18, 2025, and running through May 21, 2026. | More

Beyond the Cohort: Supporting Maine High Schools in Building a Culture of Constructive Dialogue

The Can We? Project, based at Waynflete School, has announced Beyond the Cohort—a yearlong professional learning initiative designed for Maine high schools interested in embedding constructive dialogue as a core part of school culture. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.