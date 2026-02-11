Nominations Open for 2026 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is joining Volunteer Maine in encouraging schools across the state to submit nominations for the 2026 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism, which recognize outstanding individuals, teams, and organizations that are making a meaningful impact through volunteer service. Nominations are open now through March 9, 2026.

Since 1987, the Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism have celebrated and recognized the role of citizen volunteers in the success and vitality of Maine communities. School leaders are encouraged to help identify and recognize students, educators, staff members, families, volunteers, and community partners who step up to serve when and where they are needed. Sharing this opportunity within your school community can help to ensure that Maine’s dedicated volunteers receive the recognition they deserve.

Several award categories are available, including opportunities specifically well-suited for school communities:

Youth Roll of Honor (non-competitive)

Nominees must be 18 years old or younger.

Nominees must have volunteered at least 50 hours in the prior year.

Submit a nomination for the Youth Roll of Honor category here.

Adult Roll of Honor (non-competitive)

Nominees must be 19 years old or older.

Nominees must have volunteered at least 500 hours in the prior year.

Submit a nomination for the Adult Roll of Honor category here.

Individual and Group Categories (Competitive)

Maine Volunteer of the Year: Recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving lives and communities through volunteer service in Maine.

Recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving lives and communities through volunteer service in Maine. Young Maine Volunteer of the Year: Recognizes a volunteer under the age of 20 who exemplifies active citizenship and community leadership.

Recognizes a volunteer under the age of 20 who exemplifies active citizenship and community leadership. Outstanding Volunteer Team: Recognizes a team of volunteers that has made a significant community impact. (Please note: Fundraising activities are not eligible.)

Submit a nomination for the Individual and Group Categories here.

Organization Categories (Competitive)

Outstanding Business Volunteer Program: Recognizes employers that foster strong workplace volunteer programs and cultures of service. (Please note: Fundraising activities and donations are not eligible.)

Recognizes employers that foster strong workplace volunteer programs and cultures of service. (Please note: Fundraising activities and donations are not eligible.) Outstanding Non-Profit Volunteer Program: Recognizes volunteer programs operated by non-profits, schools, municipalities, or government units that have driven meaningful community improvements.

Submit a nomination for the Organization Categories here.

The Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism provide an opportunity to shine a light on the individuals and groups who strengthen communities across Maine. School leaders are encouraged to submit nominations and share this opportunity widely to help ensure that deserving volunteers are recognized.

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Camp Chamberlain, Maine National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, located at 23 Blue Star Avenue in Augusta.

For more information, visit VolunteerMaine.gov.