Maine DOE Update – February 6, 2026
Maine DOE Encourages Mainers to Participate in 2026 Read to ME Challenge
The 2026 Read to ME Challenge, a month-long public awareness campaign designed to support literacy development among Maine children, is officially underway. Maine Department of Education (DOE) Commissioner Pender Makin launched the challenge on Monday, February 2, 2026, with a read-aloud to second- and third-grade students at the Tremont Consolidated School library in Bass Harbor. | More
Maine Launches Statewide Career Exploration Survey to Strengthen Resources and Opportunities for Students
Throughout Maine, schools and school administrative units (SAUs) are finding new and creative ways to help students explore careers, connect learning to real-world experiences, and prepare for life beyond the classroom. To better understand and strengthen these efforts, educators and education leaders are invited to participate in a brief Career Exploration Survey. | More
Energy Savings Funding Opportunities and Resources for Maine Schools
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to share information about new funding opportunities and resources for Maine schools, as it pertains to energy savings. The following three items are intended to help school administrative units (SAUs) maximize their energy efficiency, save money, and reduce air pollution. | More
Student Opportunity: Applications Now Open for Free, Immersive Keller BLOOM Ocean Sciences Program
Do you know a Maine high school junior who’s passionate about science and curious about the ocean? Applications are now open for a no-cost, immersive ocean research experience through the Keller BLOOM Program, offered by the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences. | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
PBIS in Action: How RSU 22 Is Building Positive School Culture District-Wide
Regional School Unit (RSU) 22 (Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport, and Frankfort) is making significant strides in creating a positive, student-centered culture, thanks to the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework. | More
Professional Learning/Training Opportunities
Professional Learning Series – ‘Beyond Compliance: Integrated Supports for Multilingual Learners with Disabilities’
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is offering a new, six-part professional learning series titled, “Beyond Compliance: Integrated Supports for Multilingual Learners with Disabilities,” to be facilitated by Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellow Melissa Frans. | More
Career/Project Opportunities:
