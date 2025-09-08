AWARE SECURES $7.5 MILLION IN SENATE APPROPRIATIONS BILL FOR IMPROVING ARMY HEARING PROTECTION - SUPPORTING WARFIGHTERS

Supporting Warfighters in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Senate recently advanced its Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations bill, providing an additional $7.5 million in Army Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation funding to improve existing hearing protection and communications solutions.Aware Custom Biometric Wearables (Aware) worked closely with the Georgia congressional delegation to secure funding for the service-level fielding of an advanced hearing protection system based on 3D digital scans of the deep ear canal and the delivery of custom in-ear solutions that protect soldiers across a wide range of high-noise environments. Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier will evaluate the system — digital scanners, custom in-ear protection solutions tailored to different noise environments, and their integration with existing communications equipment, helmets, and other over-the-ear devices — across multiple U.S. Army training and operational units.“We are honored to partner with the U.S. Army to revolutionize military hearing protection for our warfighters,” said Sam Kellett, Jr., CEO of Aware. “Hearing loss is the number one service-connected disability, and Aware is delivering solutions to prevent it — setting a new standard for protection and performance. Because every ear is different, our 3D ear scanner delivers precision-built protection and communications for mission-critical environments, and our Hearable with continuous multimodal monitoring represents the next generation of in-ear innovation.”The modern battlefield bombards soldiers with explosion, gunfire, vehicle, and aircraft noise — all at volumes and frequencies that damage hearing. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, “hearing problems are by far the most prevalent service-connected disability among Veterans,” with an estimated annual cost of more than $4 billion. This dual-use technology will deliver tens of thousands of custom-fit hearing protection sets to U.S. warfighters while also addressing the same issues faced by civilian workers in high-noise industries — achieving both military and economic benefits.Aware has Department of Defense ground and aviation unit-level customers — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Special Operations Command — using Aware’s products in training and real-world operations. Its products have been formally evaluated by the Office of Naval Research, supported through DoD Small Business Innovation Research funding, and recognized with multiple innovation awards, including the CES Innovation Award in 2016, the Healthcare Innovation World Cup in Germany last year, and recognition as one of the top ten Wearable Technologies Startups in the U.S. for 2025.Aware is an innovative technology company headquartered in Atlanta, with a Hearable Lab in San Diego, CA, and rural facilities in Quitman, GA, and Madison, FL, employing personnel in high-paying advanced manufacturing and technical roles. This funding will create quality jobs aligned with Georgia’s workforce goals while supporting new facilities and economic growth in Brooks County. Plans are underway to build a facility in Quitman — a Tier 1 Rural County for economic development — that will deliver high-paying jobs, workforce training, and high-tech innovation, positioning South Georgia as a leader in advanced manufacturing and technology.These funds build on prior investments from the Department of Defense and the hearing industry that enabled Aware to develop real-world solutions, which it is now delivering to protect warfighters and prevent hearing loss.Aware Custom Biometric Wearables is the parent company of Aware Defense and a leader in custom in-ear devices for hearing protection, communications, and biometric monitoring, all powered by patented 3D ear scanning technology. www.awarecbw.com

