AWARE NAMED TOP 10 WEARABLE TECH INNOVATORS OF 2025: TRANSFORMING THE EAR INTO A PLATFORM FOR HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aware Custom Biometric Wearables has been named one of the Top 10 Wearable Tech Innovators for 2025 by the Innovation World Cupand will present at the WT | Wearable Technologies Conference USA in Mountain View, California on September 16, 2025. This honor recognizes Aware's groundbreaking work in custom in-ear devices that combine hearing protection, enhanced communication, and continuous biometric monitoring—transforming the human ear into a platform for health and human performance. Aware's Hearable and Ear-EEG represent a breakthrough in real-time physiological monitoring and non-invasive brain data collection, validated by findings published in the Journal of Neural Engineering. This innovation enables applications in continuous monitoring, precision therapeutics, and neural fingerprinting—all from a device worn in the ear.With more than $20 million in funding from the U.S. Navy, hearing aid manufacturers, and consumer tech partners, Aware developed the FDA-cleared eFit 3D Ear Scanner, which maps the full ear canal in its natural state. The Aware Hearable V2, now in development, features a sensory array for continuous multimodal monitoring—capturing EEG, PPG, heart rate (ECG), core temperature, bioimpedance, and oxygen saturation—with additional future capabilities enabled by Aware’s core technology. Custom sensors lock into place at the second bend of the ear canal, guided by the perfect fit from a 3D ear scan—stable, repeatable, and precisely positioned near the vagus (Arnold’s) nerve and key vasculature. Anchored in the bony region of the canal, they ensure optimal conduction for neural and physiological signals.“Utilizing the ear as a perfect gateway, our custom-fit hearable captures medical-grade signals continuously under real-world stress—transforming from a wearable into a biometric intelligence engine that generates a longitudinal, AI-ready dataset unlike anything else in the world,” said Sam Kellett, Jr., CEO of Aware. “The power comes from the second bend of the ear canal. What we’re building isn’t just hardware; it’s a high-value, high-integrity dataset captured under stress.”The Aware Hearable’s deep-in-canal placement ensures consistent contact with highly conductive skin over bone, making it uniquely suited for accurate and stable biometric readings. Backed by a proprietary database of over 60,000 ear scans and AI-enabled design tools, Aware’s platform delivers unmatched comfort, safety, and reliability—even in austere military environments.“This recognition validates our commitment to driving next-generation wearables that go beyond fitness tracking,” said Dr. Robert Matthews, CTO of Aware. “We're expanding the reach of healthcare by enabling continuous, non-invasive monitoring and diagnostics in real-world settings.”This powerful fusion of hardware, software, and dataset unlocks an entirely new brain signal, delivering real-world context, enabling therapies through the ear, and transforming how we see the brain in action.Kellett will present at the Innovation World Cupduring the WT | Wearable Technologies Conference USA, taking place in Mountain View, California on September 16, 2025. For more information, visit: www.wearable-technologies.com About Aware Custom Biometric WearablesHeadquartered in Atlanta, GA with its Hearable Lab in San Diego, CA, Aware is a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology for hearing protection, auditory performance, continuous biometric monitoring, and precision therapeutics. Leveraging its patented 3D ear scanning technology, Aware’s in-ear devices achieve a perfect fit—delivering unmatched comfort, safety, and medical-grade signal accuracy through optimal sensor placement and conductivity tailored to each person’s unique ear anatomy. Groundbreaking in-ear solutions include the Aware Hearable for continuous biometric monitoring with electroencephalogram (EEG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), heart rate (ECG), core temperature, and bioimpedance. Proudly U.S.-based, Aware serves clients across the defense, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Learn more at www.awarecbw.com Innovation World CupThe Innovation World Cupseries is the world’s leading open innovation platform, with over 20 years of success in discovering and accelerating breakthrough technologies across IoT, DeepTech, wearable tech, and beyond. Initiated by Navispace GmbH in 2003, the series connects techpreneurs with global industry leaders, investors, and regional ICT clusters to transform visionary ideas into scalable, impactful innovations. With over 70 regional partners and a proven track record of launching companies into the international spotlight, the Innovation World Cupis a cornerstone of the global innovation ecosystem.WT I Wearable Technologies ConferenceFounded in 2006, the WT | Wearable Technologies Conference is the world’s leading B2B event for the wearable tech industry, connecting a global community of more than 30,000 companies. 