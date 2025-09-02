SELECTIVE HEARING PROTECTION PARTNERS WITH AWARE DEFENSE TO OFFER PRECISION-MADE CUSTOM HEARING PROTECTION

Selective Hearing Protection partners with Aware Defense to deliver 3D ear scanning and custom-fit hearing protection - built for elite military operators

September 2, 2025 — Selective Hearing Protection (SHP) is proud to announce the success of its fully booked first 3D Ear Scanning Event, hosted at Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays (LVSC) in partnership with Aware Defense—a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology and superior hearing protection for the military and law enforcement. The overwhelming demand for appointments underscored the growing interest in precision-made, custom-fit hearing protection created from advanced 3D scanning technology—built for elite military operators and now available to the public. Held at LVSC on August 29, 2025, the event gave LVSC members and veterans from Camp Freedom the first civilian access in the Northeast to Aware's patented, FDA-cleared 3D ear scanning technology.Selective Hearing Protection is always looking to bring the best to the shooting community and hunters, and this event delivered on that commitment. Aware Defense’s 3D ear scanning technology captures the exact geometry of the entire ear canal to deliver precision-fit hearing protection with unmatched comfort and performance. Built with advanced hear-through capabilities, Aware’s hearing protection enhances situational awareness and is trusted by elite military units operating in the most demanding environments.SHP founder Hunter Bachenberg, is excited to partner with Aware Defense to bring this innovative hearing protection to the shooting and commercial communities. “I wear Aware’s EarShields on the range—they’re a game-changer for comfort and made to the exact anatomy of my ears. Every set comes with a 100% perfect fit guarantee, which speaks to the level of excellence you would expect from a leader in hearing protection."“Aware Defense was built to protect those who protect us,” said Sam Kellett Jr., CEO of Aware Defense. “It’s an honor to now offer our 3D ear scanning technology to Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays and Camp Freedom shooters. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to safety, performance, and supporting our nation’s veterans. Hearing loss is the second most common service-connected disability among veterans and accounts for hundreds of millions in annual VA claims—we’re proud to be part of the solution.”This partnership underscores a mutual dedication to advancing health, safety, and innovation across the veteran community, the shooting sports world, and commercial applications. The scanning process takes just 90 seconds and uses advanced, non-invasive imaging to capture the ear’s full geometry, ensuring a perfect fit and optimal protection. Upcoming events will be announced on @SelectiveHearingProtection. Reserve early access by emailing Hunter@SelectiveHearingPro.com. We’re thrilled with the incredible response!At Camp Freedom, we are committed to protecting the physical and mental well-being of our veterans. Hearing loss remains one of the most common service-connected disabilities but also one of the most preventable. Aware Defense is setting a new gold standard in protection; “It’s the best hearing protection I’ve ever used,” said Bill Bachenberg, Co-Founder with his wife of Camp Freedom. I talked to my son, Hunter, about bringing this technology to our veterans so they can protect themselves from further noise-induced hearing loss and enjoy the shooting sports safely for years to come. He jumped on the opportunity.”Together, we are committed to supporting our nation’s veterans and helping prevent service-related hearing loss. Aware Defense remains deeply dedicated to the veteran community—in June, Aware helped raise over $100,000 for the Combat Control Foundation, which provides support to the Air Force’s Elite Combat Controllers, their families, and the Air Force Special Warfare community. Aware Defense is proud to partner with SHP. Future 3D ear scanning events will be held with dates to be announced soon.###Selective Hearing ProtectionSelective Hearing Protection (SHP) was founded by Hunter Bachenberg to bring innovative safety products to those who value their senses – like Aware Defense’s leading edge, custom-fit hearing protection. Hunter was trained by Aware Defense in using their patented 3D scanning to create unique hearing protection for all-day wearing comfort. SHP is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and servicing the Northeast with his mobile clinics or one-on-one visits. For more information visit www.SelectiveHearingPro.com About Lehigh Valley Sporting ClaysLehigh Valley Sporting Clays is one of the premier shooting destinations in the country, offering a world-class clay shooting experience nestled in a scenic reclaimed limestone quarry in Coplay, Pennsylvania. LVSC is known for its welcoming staff, great target presentations for all levels of shooters, and beautifully maintained courses. LVSC serves beginners, seasoned shooters, and corporate groups alike. With a commitment to safety, sportsmanship, and outdoor recreation, LVSC is proud to partner with industry leaders to bring innovative experiences to its members. Visit: www.lvsclays.com About Camp FreedomCamp Freedom is a non-profit outdoor adventure camp for disabled Veterans and First Responders, their family members, Gold Star and Gold Shield Families. This sanctuary is located on 2,350 acres in Carbondale, PA. Camp Freedom aims to foster spiritual, physical, and mental peace through activities such as hunting, shooting sports, fishing, hiking, biking, and more. By removing individuals from clinical settings and immersing them in the healing environment of nature, Camp Freedom promotes peer-to-peer interaction, camaraderie, and helps guests find renewed purpose, mission, and hope. www.CampFreedomPA.org About Aware DefenseBased in Atlanta, Georgia, with its Hearable Lab in San Diego, California, Aware Defense is a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology. We protect warfighters with the most advanced, custom-fit hearing protection and integrated communication systems designed for military and law enforcement use. Our FDA-cleared, patented 3D ear scanner captures the ear’s natural state and maps the full ear canal, delivering unmatched comfort and mission-ready performance. Trusted by elite military units and proudly built in the USA, Aware Defense is redefining the standard for hearing protection. Named one of the Top 12 Wearable Technology Startups of 2025, Aware continues to set the benchmark for performance and innovation. For more information, visit www.awaredefense.us

