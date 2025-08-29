Southern California C-Suite Executive Brent Cranmer Launches Fractional CXO Service For Private Companies and Nonprofits

Brent Cranmer Fractional CXO

Longtime executive’s extensive experience includes achieving remarkable EBITDA growth and leading companies through M&A acquisitions

The business landscape has been a roller coaster in 2025; As a result, corporate boards are looking for agile leadership with an ability to pivot their companies and nonprofits soundly into 2026.” — Brent Cranmer, Fractional CXO

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brent Cranmer , a seasoned C-suite executive driving business growth for companies across Southern California, announced today that he has launched Brent Cranmer Fractional CXO, an advisory organization supplying Southern California companies and nonprofits with sound leadership.“The business landscape has been a roller coaster in 2025, whether that’s with rapid technology advancements or continual tariff fluctuations,” said Brent Cranmer, founder of Brent Cranmer Fractional CXO. ”As a result, corporate boards are looking for agile leadership with an ability to pivot their companies and nonprofits soundly into 2026.”For more than two decades, Cranmer has led companies through complex corporate transactions, including overhauling organizations to operational success and leading companies to M&A transactions totaling over $2 billion in deal proceeds.With 2026 looming, Cranmer advises corporate boards looking for new leadership in the new year to consider immediate strategies to focus on long-term growth. “Corporate boards looking for a new CEO will need someone who has wholeheartedly embraced adaptive strategy planning, and a good portion of that is upskilling your existing A-player talent to leverage AI,” said Cranmer. “This technology is no longer a luxury; the smarter, well-positioned companies are already actively working this into their infrastructure to make AI part of the operational advantage over competitors in the marketplace.”Cranmer also notes the need to have strong financial resilience in the new year. “ Corporate boards should seek a CFO who ensures cash flow management and sustainable investments to keep organizations financially fluid, and they also want the right financial leader who makes incremental up-front expenditures that will lead to long-term cost-efficiencies,” says Cranmer.Lastly, Cranmer shares his outlook on operational necessities. “For a board looking for a strong COO, agility and technological innovation will be the key components for ensuring a company is positioned for future success, especially when it comes to the supply chain and digital infrastructure,” said Cranmer.The seasoned executive shared that the time and financial investment into technology cannot be avoided. “Board members are demanding AI integration seamlessly and cross-departmentally, because when you give your team the tools to reduce redundancies and increase efficiencies, you drive more success and have a more engaged team,” said Cranmer.Brent Cranmer has experience across a number of industries, including manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, apparel, action sports, digital marketing, and medical devices.About Brent Cranmer Fractional CXOPrior to starting Brent Cranmer Fractional CXO, Brent Cranmer spent two decades leading privately owned companies in a variety of roles and across a number of industries.Cranmer tackles stagnant growth and provides direction with clear strategic roadmaps, accelerating growth initiatives and cultivating a thriving, accountable company culture based on trust and transparency.Cranmer offers a clear path forward from unpredictable cash flow, persistent inventory problems or inefficient financial processes. His plan focuses on optimizing cash flow and implementing cost reduction strategies, driving strategic improvements across your entire operational framework to build a highly-efficient enterprise.Contact:Brent CranmerBrent Cranmer Fractional CXO27758 Santa Margarita Parkway, Suite 7054 Mission Viejo, CA 92691Brent@BrentCranmer.comPhone: 949-345-1922

