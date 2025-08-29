Foya Development Group, Principle Developer Adenah Bayoh Is Proud to Launch Southside View Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Adenah Bayoh accelerates equitable housing opportunities in Newark with 100+ family-sized units, sustainable design, and community services.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foya Development Group, led by real estate developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh , has made history as the first Black woman-owned development company in New Jersey to secure 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) funding from NJHFMA. With this achievement, Bayoh is redefining affordable housing in Newark through the ribbon cutting of Southside View and the groundbreaking of Springview, two projects that together deliver more than 100 affordable homes for Newark families.Southside View, located at 654 South 11th Street in the South Ward, transforms a long-vacant site into a five-story, mixed-use community offering 40 modern apartments (6 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom, 10 three-bedroom). Built with sustainability in mind, the 100% electric project is on track for NJ Energy Star green building certification with its only use of gas reserved for the backup generator. Residents will benefit from in-unit washers and dryers, a community gathering space, on-site management, and ground-floor parking, along with supportive services such as job training, financial literacy, and wellness programming. The building will also provide free after-school tutoring programs from 3-6 PM, access to a fully equipped computer lab with laptops, printers, and a smartboard, and complimentary internet and wifi for 15 years. This development is designed to be more than housing; this will serve as a launchpad for community-first development.At 569 Springfield Avenue, the upcoming Springview development will bring 63 additional apartments to Newark. The five-story project includes a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units alongside retail space, a fitness center, a game room, a community room, and an outdoor deck. Each home will feature in-unit washer/dryers and energy-efficient appliances, helping residents save on utilities, an upgrade rarely found in affordable housing.Together, Southside View and Springview will directly support Mayor Ras J. Baraka’s commitment to creating or preserving 6,600 affordable homes by 2026, while addressing the urgent demand for larger, family-sized units in the South Ward.“This work is deeply personal to me. As someone who grew up in the South Ward, I know how critical it is for families to have not just safe and affordable housing, but homes that offer dignity and opportunity. These projects prove that affordable housing can be built with excellence and intention, creating pathways to stability and lasting impact. None of this would be possible without the generosity and dedication of partners such as Monarch Housing Associates, Enterprise Community Partners, Citizens Bank, the City of Newark, Newark YMCA, Essex County, the Urban League of Essex County, NJHMFA and Newark Alliance. I am eternally grateful for these partnerships and for the opportunity to help create a world where housing is a right, and where people can live with pride and dignity.”— Adenah Bayoh, Founder & Principal Developer, Foya Development Group“Southside View and Springview embody what it means to create places of pride, power, and belonging—and they would not be possible without Adenah Bayoh’s leadership. Enterprise is proud to support her work through Equitable Path Forward, our $3.5 billion initiative to help developers like Adenah access capital and transform vision into opportunity for the communities they love.”— Lori Chatman, President, Enterprise Capital DivisionFor media inquiries, interviews, and media opportunities, please contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835.ABOUT FOYA DEVELOPMENT GROUPFoya Development Group, led by Adenah Bayoh, is a Black-owned firm based in Newark, New Jersey. Adenah, who emigrated from Liberia at the age of 13 to escape civil war, grew up in public housing in the South Ward of Newark. She is a successful real estate developer with a portfolio of several major residential and mixed-use urban redevelopment projects across northern New Jersey. Her deep roots in the community have fueled her ambitions to empower the city and its surrounding areas by providing housing and access to healthy food.

