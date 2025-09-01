San Angelo Medical Assistant School Opens September 2025

San Angelo Medical Assistant School Cardiology Associates of West Texas

San Angelo Medical Assistant School opens Sept. 2025, offering affordable hands-on training to prepare students for careers in healthcare.

SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Angelo Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its newest location this September. Aspiring medical professionals in San Angelo, Texas now have a new opportunity to join the healthcare field through an accelerated medical assistant program that combines classroom instruction with in-person, hands-on training. Conveniently located at 3180 Executive Dr, Ste 102, San Angelo, TX, the school is designed to prepare students with the skills and confidence they need to launch their careers in medicine.“We’re focused on providing practical education that directly benefits both our students and the community’s healthcare providers,” said Holly Capuano, San Angelo Medical Assistant School Program Manager.Students at San Angelo Medical Assistant School participate in hands-on labs within a local medical office and complete an externship with experienced medical professionals. This approach allows them to graduate in just a few months while receiving both clinical and administrative training.The program offers flexible payment options so students can complete their education affordably, saving thousands of dollars compared to traditional training pathways. With this model, graduates are job-ready in a fraction of the time it takes to complete a traditional degree program.Training covers medical terminology, patient care, anatomy, and clinical procedures, as well as administrative responsibilities like medical billing, coding, and maintaining electronic health records. This broad skill set equips graduates to pursue a wide range of positions in healthcare offices and clinics.“It’s exciting to bring this program to San Angelo,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our goal is to expand opportunities for people who want to build meaningful healthcare careers while meeting the growing demand for skilled medical assistants in Texas.”Upon certification, students will be prepared to pursue employment across hospitals, clinics, and physician practices throughout the San Angelo region.Learn more about the program and enrollment here . Space is limited.About San Angelo Medical Assistant SchoolSan Angelo Medical Assistant School trains students in the practical and administrative skills needed to become medical assistants. The accelerated program equips graduates to enter the workforce quickly and confidently.San Angelo Medical Assistant School is located at 3180 Executive Dr, Ste 102, San Angelo, TX.About Cardiology Associates of West Texas Cardiology Associates of West Texas is committed to providing advanced, compassionate cardiovascular care to patients across the region. Their team of experienced providers combines leading-edge technology with individualized treatment to improve heart health in the community.About ZollegeFounded in 2010, Zollege partners with medical and dental practices nationwide to provide accessible, affordable training programs. Today, Zollege operates more than 140 campuses and helps over 6,000 students each year begin debt-free careers in healthcare.

