Prana Life Sciences Named ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s 2025 Veeva Service Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Prana Life Sciences

Recognition underscores Prana’s expertise in enabling platform-led transformation, compliance, and innovation across the global life sciences landscape

Our team’s deep domain knowledge, regulatory expertise, and focus on innovation such as AI solutions enable us to deliver measurable impact for our clients worldwide.” — Giri Masireddy, CEO of Prana Life Sciences

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prana Life Sciences, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the life sciences industry, has been recognized as a “Major Contender” in the Veeva Service Provider space by Everest Group in its 2025 PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

The report highlights how life sciences enterprises are increasingly adopting Veeva Vault across regulated functions—from clinical operations and regulatory information management to quality systems, promotional content management, and CRM. As organizations expand from single-module implementations to integrated, cross-Vault deployments, the demand for capable service partners has grown.

Everest Group’s evaluation examined 35 global providers, assessing their ability to deliver value through consulting, implementation, migration, maintenance, and accelerator-led services. Prana Life Sciences was recognized for its expertise in supporting platform-led transformation, meeting evolving compliance requirements, and driving automation and innovation at scale.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping life sciences organizations maximize the value of their Veeva investments,” said Giri Masireddy, CEO of Prana Life Sciences. “Our team’s deep domain knowledge, regulatory expertise, and focus on innovation such as AI solutions enable us to deliver measurable impact for our clients worldwide.”

The full Everest Group report helps enterprise buyers identify strategic partners for their Veeva services by analyzing providers on market adoption, innovation, and delivery footprint.

About Prana Life Sciences

Prana Life Sciences is a next generation Life Sciences Information Technology Fully Managed Services company that aims to Elevate Life. The company offers deliver transformative solutions, comprehensive validation, migration, and consulting services. It specializes in streamlining regulatory processes, accelerate innovation, ensure compliance, and improve patient outcomes.

It has expertise in a variety of Life Sciences applications such as: Veeva, Medidata, Salesforce, SAS, SAP implementation services to reduce regulatory risk and improve operational efficiencies. Whether their clients are seeking bespoke IT services or a ready-to-implement IT solution, Prana Life Sciences has the best of breed custom solution. For more information visit https://PranaLifeSciences.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.