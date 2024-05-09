Prana4Life and Medidata Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Life Sciences Innovation

This partnership further solidifies Prana4Life’s strength in the Life Sciences Managed IT Services space.

This [Prana4Life and MediData] partnership is a testament to our dedication to delivering high-quality, impactful technology solutions to our customers in the life sciences sector.” — Giridhar Masireddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Prana4Life

MALVERN, PA AND, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prana4Life, a life sciences information technology company focused on empowering health and wellness innovation and Medidata, a leading global provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences research, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to drive transformative advancements in the life sciences industry.

This partnership brings together Medidata's industry-leading clinical trial and data management solutions with Prana4Life's expertise in innovative IT solutions for life sciences. The collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end technology services that accelerate research and development, improve patient outcomes, and enhance operational efficiency for healthcare and biotech organizations.

This partnership brings to Prana4Life clients a seamless integration of data management and advanced technology solutions, delivering greater value and outcomes for Prana4Life clients.

"By joining forces with Medidata, we can offer our clients a more robust suite of solutions that enhances their research capabilities and supports their pursuit of groundbreaking discoveries," said Giridhar Masireddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Prana4Life. "This partnership is a testament to our dedication to delivering high-quality, impactful technology solutions to our customers in the life sciences sector."

Together, Medidata and Prana4Life will leverage their combined expertise to offer a comprehensive range of solutions, including:

• Integrated Data Management: Streamlining the collection, analysis, and storage of clinical data for improved research outcomes.

• Innovative IT Solutions: Providing advanced tools and platforms to support life sciences research and development.

• Operational Efficiency: Enhancing workflows and processes to optimize productivity and resource allocation.

The partnership marks a significant step forward in Prana4Life's and Medidata's shared vision to advance the life sciences industry and improve health and wellness worldwide. Both companies are committed to delivering exceptional service and cutting-edge solutions to their clients through this collaboration.

For more information, please visit prana4life.com and medidata.com.

About Prana4Life

Prana4Life is a next generation Life Sciences Information Technology Fully Managed Services company that aims to Elevate Life. The company offers modern, comprehensive validation, migration, and consulting services. It specializes in streamlining regulatory processes and compliance and it has expertise in a variety of Life Sciences applications such as: Veeva, Medidata, Salesforce, SAS, SAP implementation services to reduce regulatory risk and improve operational efficiencies. Whether their clients are seeking bespoke IT services or a ready-to-implement IT solution, Prana4Life has the best of breed custom solution at hand. For more information visit https://Prana4Life.com

About MediData

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. More than one million registered users across 1,900+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at https://www.medidata.com.