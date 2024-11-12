Prana Life Sciences Unveils Rebranding and Renewed Focus on AI Capabilities

Prana Life Sciences

Elevating Life by Empowering Life Sciences R&D and Commercialization

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prana Life Sciences, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the life sciences industry, is excited to announce its rebranding that reflects its new strategic direction, its commitment to a future of innovation, and an enhanced focus on developing AI-powered solutions to solve the industry’s most pressing challenges.

Prana Life Sciences' new corporate identity symbolizes a renewed commitment to its core mission— “Elevating Life”. The company continues to leverage the latest technologies to help life sciences companies accelerate research, development, and commercialization. By driving innovation across the industry Prana Life Sciences enables its clients to speed up the time-to-market for solutions that enhance human life.

"Our renewed brand represents our focus on providing advanced technology solutions that meet the unique needs of life sciences companies” said Giridhar Masireddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Prana Life Sciences. “We are committed to enabling our clients to bring life-changing products to market faster and more efficiently."

Prana Life Sciences’ 2.0 strategy focuses on five critical areas in which we have developed AI-powered solutions:

1. Using our end-to-end data migration solution, MigratePro.ai, to efficiently deliver data migration projects for our clients

2. Implementing our integration solution, IntegratePro.ai, for small and medium life sciences clients, to enable them to integrate their GxP systems in a faster and more cost effective manner

3. Automating the Veeva Vault release management process by implementing our release management and test automation framework, ValidatePro.ai

4. Empowering our clients to make more informed decisions regarding their clinical trials through the advanced analytical capabilities offered by our Clinical Trial Predictive Insights and Clinical Site Performance solutions.

5. Helping customers prepare for the upcoming migration from Veeva CRM to Vault CRM by analyzing their system integrations and configuration settings via our AnalyzerPro.ai solution

This rebranding is not only revitalizing our visual identity but is also reinforcing our core values, our mission of innovation in life sciences, and our promise to deliver meaningful results to our clients. It reflects our renewed commitment to leading the way with cutting-edge research, technologies, solutions, and approaches.

“We are excited to leverage Generative AI and advanced automation technologies to revolutionize how the life sciences industry operates," said Guna Sekhar, CTO of Prana Life Sciences. "By integrating these advanced technologies into our services, we are able to accelerate key business processes such as life sciences data migrations and significantly enhance the standards of quality and regulatory compliance.”

As a part of this renewed strategic focus, Bhaskar Kende, COO and Co-Founder of Prana Life Sciences, revealed that “Prana is in the process of expanding its technology development and delivery centers in the UK and India to more effectively support clients in Europe and Asia.”

For more information about Prana Life Sciences and their latest offerings, visit PranaLifeSciences.com

About Prana Life Sciences

Prana Life Sciences (PLC) is a next generation Life Sciences Information Technology, Full Managed Services company that aims to Elevate Life. The company offers modern, comprehensive validation, migration, and consulting services. It specializes in streamlining regulatory processes and compliance.

It has expertise in implementing a variety of Life Sciences IT technologies such as: Veeva, Medidata, Salesforce, SAS, and SAP to help reduce regulatory risk and improve operational efficiencies. From bespoke IT services to ready-to-implement IT solution, Prana Life Sciences has the best of breed custom solution at hand.

For more information visit https://PranaLifeSciences.com

