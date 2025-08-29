Pursue Physical Therapy Cedar Knolls Celebrates One Year of One-on-One, High-Impact Care

Entrance to Pursue Pt's Cedar Knolls, NJ Location

CEDAR KNOLLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training ’s Cedar Knolls clinic is proud to celebrate its first anniversary of serving patients across Morris County and surrounding areas with personalized, one-on-one care. Over the past year, the Cedar Knolls location – situated at 7 East Frederick Place, Suite 400 – has distinguished itself through its commitment to manual therapy-focused treatment, advanced sports and orthopedic rehabilitation techniques, and exceptional patient outcomes.One Year of Personalized Care in Morris CountyFrom day one, Pursue PT Cedar Knolls set out to be different from traditional “mill-style” therapy clinics. Every patient receives one-on-one manual physical therapy in private sessions, meaning they work directly with a Doctor of Physical Therapy for the full appointment – not briefly before being handed off to an aide. This individualized approach allows for attentive, hands-on care using advanced techniques, all tailored to the patient’s unique needs. “We opened in Cedar Knolls with the vision of delivering truly personalized rehab. One year later, it’s rewarding to see our neighbors recovering faster and needing fewer visits because of that focused attention,” said Dr. Brandon Cruz, PT, DPT, owner and founder of Pursue PT.The clinic operates with extended hours from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM on select weekdays to accommodate busy professionals, student athletes, and families. Patients have taken advantage of these early-morning and late-evening appointments, making it easier to start therapy without disrupting work or school schedules. Another standout benefit is direct access – under New Jersey’s Direct Access law, residents can visit Pursue PT without a physician’s referral. This means people suffering aches, pain, or injuries can get care immediately, avoiding delays and getting on the road to recovery faster.Advanced Sports & Orthopedic Techniques, Better ResultsPursue Physical Therapy Cedar Knolls integrates cutting-edge sports medicine and orthopedic techniques within a holistic therapy and fitness model. Dr. Brandon Cruz, PT, DPT – a fellowship trained & double board-certified specialist in Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy – personally leads the clinical team in providing evidence-based, hands-on treatments. Dr. Cruz’s elite credentials (he is among the few in New Jersey who hold dual orthopedics and sports certifications and advanced fellowship training in manual therapy) translate into high-level care for patients ranging from competitive athletes to weekend warriors. The clinic’s one-on-one model, combined with Dr. Cruz’s expertise in techniques like advanced manual therapy, dry needling, and tailored exercise programming, has yielded exceptional outcomes. Many patients require therapy only once or twice per week instead of the standard three times, yet achieve faster pain relief and functional improvements. This efficient approach not only means fewer total visits, but often quicker returns to sport, work, and daily activities.Local residents have embraced Pursue PT’s integrated therapy-and-fitness approach. The Cedar Knolls facility features performance training equipment alongside treatment tables, allowing patients to seamlessly transition from rehabilitation exercises to strength and conditioning. Therapy plans are customized for everyone from student athletes rehabilitating sports injuries to professionals seeking relief from desk-job related pain. “Our goal is to bridge the gap between rehab and fitness,” Dr. Cruz noted. “Whether you’re a high school athlete, a busy parent, or an avid golfer, we tailor our approach so you can pursue what you love without pain.” This patient-centric philosophy, combined with therapists who truly listen and educate, has fostered a loyal following in the community.As the Cedar Knolls clinic marks one year in business, Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training is looking ahead to continuing its mission of high-quality, personalized care. “We’re incredibly thankful to the Cedar Knolls and greater Morris County community for trusting us with their health this past year,” Dr. Cruz said. “We remain committed to helping our patients move better, feel stronger, and get back to their lives faster – all with a level of personalized attention you simply don’t find at typical clinics.”For more information about Pursue Physical Therapy’s services or to schedule an appointment, visit PursuePTnow.com or call the Cedar Knolls clinic.Contact:Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training – Cedar Knolls7 East Frederick Place, Suite 400, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927Phone: (973) 665-5672 | Email: info@pursueptnow.com | Web: www.pursueptnow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.