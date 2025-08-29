New Jersey Educator Dr. Angello Villarreal Selected for Prestigious Fulbright Teacher Global Classroom Program

Dr. Angello Villarreal

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Angello Villarreal, an educator at Freehold Township High School and RAISE Academy, has been selected for the Fulbright Teacher Global Classroom Program, one of the most prestigious and rigorous programs for teachers in the United States. This achievement has garnered recognition from the New Jersey Governor, state legislators, and congressional members.

The Fulbright Teacher Global Classroom Program represents a significant accomplishment in the field of education, recognizing exceptional teachers who demonstrate leadership and innovation in their classrooms. Dr. Villarreal's selection for this competitive program highlights his commitment to educational excellence and global engagement.

In addition to this recent honor, Dr. Villarreal has received multiple national awards throughout his career. His accomplishments have been formally acknowledged by New Jersey state officials, including the Governor's office, state legislators, and members of Congress. This year, he has been recognized with the TUMI USA Award, one of the most prestigious honors recognizing the achievements of Peruvians and Peruvian Americans in the United States. Dr. Villarreal received the honor in the "Professional" category for New Jersey. He is invited to a special award ceremony this fall in Miami to be recognized alongside other recipients.

Dr. Villarreal maintains an active presence in educational publishing and has contributed to various publications in his field. These publications have just received the “Best International Educational Books for Diverse Communities in the USA of 2025” by Evergreen Awards. He currently teaches at both Freehold Township High School and RAISE Academy in New Jersey, where he continues to impact students through his innovative teaching methods. He is also actively involved in the community where he supports after school programs and different charity organizations.

As part of his commitment to educational outreach and building connections with students and educators, Dr. Villarreal actively engages with the educational community through social media platforms. He can be found on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter/X under the handle @DrV_Profe, where he shares educational content and insights.

Fulbright Teacher Exchanges are programs sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by IREX. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which has operated in over 160 countries worldwide. In the United States, the Institute of International Education implements the Fulbright U.S. Student and U.S. Scholar Programs on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit https://fulbrightprogram.org or contact ECA-Press@state.gov.

About Dr. Angello Villarreal

Dr. Angello Villarreal, known by his students as “Profe”, is an educator at Freehold Township High School and RAISE Academy in New Jersey. He is a recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Teacher Global Classroom Program and has received multiple national awards and acknowledgements from New Jersey and US government officials, and national organizations. Dr. Villarreal is also an active contributor to educational publications and maintains a strong social media presence focused on educational outreach.

Contact:

Dr. Angello Villarreal

@DrV_Profe (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter/X)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/angello-villarreal-7162253a/

https://www.igi-global.com/affiliate/angello-r-villarreal/480865



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.