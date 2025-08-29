Hoboken’s Pursue Physical Therapy Leads New Jersey in Research-Driven Concussion Rehabilitation

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training ’s Hoboken clinic (80 River St, Suite 2E) is setting a new standard in concussion care. The clinic’s Concussion Management & Rehabilitation program is the only one of its kind in New Jersey, featuring research-driven, one-on-one return-to-sport protocols designed to prioritize long-term athlete safety.At Pursue PT Hoboken, concussion rehabilitation is a comprehensive, evidence-based process. Each patient’s plan includes baseline concussion testing, advanced manual therapy techniques, targeted neuromuscular re-education, and exertion re-integration phases. Even after immediate symptoms like headaches subside, the clinic’s specialists continue to monitor and guide patients through increasing levels of physical and cognitive exertion, ensuring they can handle real-world sports intensity without a setback. This thorough, stepwise approach ensures athletes can return to play confidently, with minimal risk of re-injury.“When it comes to concussions, it’s not just about clearing symptoms – it’s about ensuring long-term health and a safe return to play,” said Dr. Brandon Cruz, PT, DPT, owner of Pursue PT. “Our one-on-one, research-driven protocol protects each athlete’s future while helping them get back in the game with confidence.”Leading this cutting-edge program is Dr. Brandon Cruz, the founder of Pursue PT who is fellowship trained double board-certified specialist in Sports and Orthopedic Physical Therapy. Under Dr. Cruz’s guidance, the Hoboken team delivers care in a strict one-on-one model – each athlete works directly with a Doctor of Physical Therapy at every visit. This individualized attention, combined with Dr. Cruz’s advanced expertise (including fellowship training in orthopedic manual therapy), has translated into faster, safer recoveries for patients.Beyond its specialized programs, Pursue PT’s Hoboken physical therapy clinic prioritizes accessibility and convenience for the local community. The clinic offers extended hours on weekdays, opening as early as 7:00 AM on Monday mornings and accommodating appointments until 9:00 PM. This allows athletes and working professionals to receive one-on-one care without disrupting their schedules. Moreover, under New Jersey’s Direct Access law, no physician referral is needed to begin physical therapy at Pursue PT – patients can directly seek evaluation and treatment, expediting the recovery process. The Hoboken office is conveniently located near the PATH station at 80 River Street (Google Maps), making it easily accessible for clients across Hudson County.For more information about Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training’s concussion management and sports rehabilitation services, visit Pursue PT’s website or call (973) 477-3522. Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training – Hoboken is led by Dr. Brandon Cruz and located at 80 River St, Suite 2E, Hoboken, NJ 07030. (No referral needed; open Monday through Friday 7 AM – 9 PM.)Contact Information:Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training – Hoboken80 River St, Suite 2E, Hoboken, NJ 07030Phone: (973) 477-3522Website: www.pursueptnow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.