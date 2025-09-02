Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square Transforms Downtown into Central Pennsylvania's Premier Food Destination

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

Historic 1930s Post Office Becomes Home to 40+ Local Vendors in 25,000-Square-Foot Indoor Market

The Fresh Market is more than just a place to shop, it’s where community comes alive.” — Lisa Shull, Commercial Property Manager

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Something extraordinary is happening in downtown Hershey. The Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square , a vibrant all-indoor marketplace housed in a beautifully restored 1930s post office, is redefining the weekend experience for both locals and visitors to Central Pennsylvania.Just minutes from Hersheypark, this 25,000-square-foot destination brings together more than 40 carefully curated local vendors under one roof, earning early comparisons to Philadelphia's beloved Reading Terminal Market. Open Thursday through Saturday, the Fresh Market has quickly evolved from a shopping destination into a true community gathering place.The Fresh Market offers visitors a unique two-floor journey through Central Pennsylvania's finest local offerings. The bustling upstairs food hall features chef-crafted meals and artisan specialties, while the ground floor showcases farm-fresh produce, scratch-made baked goods, gourmet pantry staples, and curated local treasures."The Fresh Market is more than just a place to shop, it’s where community comes alive. We’ve brought together the best of Central Pennsylvania’s farmers, makers, and chefs to create an experience that celebrates local flavor and connection,” says Lisa Shull, Commercial Property Manager. “Every visit offers something new, whether it’s discovering a vendor’s specialty or simply enjoying the atmosphere of this historic space.”Hershey Fresh Market hosts Second Saturday events monthly from 11 AM to 2 PM, featuring different themes with special offerings and activities that draw the community together. Each event includes a monthly giveaway and creates an opportunity for visitors to experience the market's dynamic farmer’s market atmosphere while discovering seasonal products and connecting with local vendors. The upcoming Second Saturday event on September 13 is ringing in the new season with a “Fall Into Flavor” theme featuring unique autumnal tastes and limited-time promotions.Strategically located in the heart of downtown Hershey with free, convenient parking, the fully air-conditioned market offers a comfortable shopping experience regardless of weather. Its proximity to major attractions like Hersheypark makes it an ideal stop for both day-trippers and local families.The Fresh Market prioritizes local partnerships, featuring vendors who represent the best of Pennsylvania's agricultural and artisan communities. From seasonal produce sourced from nearby farms to handcrafted goods made by local artisans, every purchase supports the regional economy. The market operates Thursday through Saturday, with extended hours during special events.For more information, visit www.hersheyfreshmarket.com or contact Casey Keshner at casey@earnyourstreetcred.com.About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareLocated in a restored 1930s post office building in downtown Hershey, PA, the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace featuring 40+ local vendors. The market specializes in farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods, operating Thursday through Saturday with special monthly events. Located at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

