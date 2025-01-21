Join Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness for its Second Annual Nationwide Walk for Kindness & ADHD

Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness

From Feb 14-20, Anthony’s Way - The Road to Kindness hosts a Walk for Kindness & ADHD, uniting communities to spread kindness and fundraise for kids with ADHD.

We believe in the power of kindness to transform lives.” — Tony Bellezza

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony’s Way - The Road to Kindness is excited to announce the return of its Second Annual Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD event , scheduled to take place during Random Acts of Kindness Week, from February 14-20, 2025. This nationwide initiative seeks to promote kindness while raising awareness and support for children with ADHD, helping them thrive."We believe in the power of kindness to transform lives," said Tony Bellezza, Founder of Anthony’s Way - The Road to Kindness. "Our Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD is the starting point for turning our vision into reality—a comprehensive hands-on effort to assist children and teenagers with ADHD to navigate the challenges associated with ADHD and its many comorbidities."This heartfelt annual event honors the memory of Anthony, the late son of the organization’s founders. Known for his kind spirit and infectious positivity, Anthony left a lasting legacy that the nonprofit seeks to embody. To celebrate his life and carry forward his passion, all funds raised during the event will benefit the organization's Comprehensive Holistic Care Model. This model aims to address the emotional, psychological, educational, and social needs of children and teens with ADHD.Join the kindness movement to support children and teens with ADHD by registering today. Once registered, participants can share a "common link" with family, friends, and colleagues to expand their team. Teams will create a unique name, walk or run a mile, commit to acts of kindness, and raise funds for Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative team name and the top fundraising team, making it more exciting to get involved and make a difference.Anthony’s Walk for Kindness has garnered support from exceptional organizations at the national, regional, and local levels. The Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar franchise will once again partner with Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness, encouraging its customers to purchase Orange Hearts of Kindness throughout February. Additionally, local businesses like the Veggie Wagon are joining forces to spread kindness within the Carolina Beach community and surrounding areas.“We are so excited to see our partners and sponsors embrace our mission and join us in our kindness movement and help us raise funds to help kids with ADHD” said Bellezza. “We would love to hear from other organizations that have an interest in partnering with us on our efforts to bring kindness to communities and help kids with ADHD!”A significant part of Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness's efforts focuses on involving schools and youth groups. This year, the organization is grateful for the volunteers who are helping to invite schools and youth groups to participate, conduct Kindness Workshops, and spread kindness within their communities. Engaging teachers and students to bring kindness to the forefront remains a key initiative for the organization.Anthony’s Way - The Road to Kindness is paving the way for a nationwide movement that focuses on the importance of kindness and ensures a brighter future for children and teenagers with ADHD. Together, participants across the country are encouraged to Choose Kindness and help us to make kindness the norm!For more information and to register, please go to www.walkforkindness.com or contact Casey Keshner at casey@earnyourstreetcred.com.About Anthony’s Way – The Road to KindnessFounded by Tony and Cassi Bellezza in memory of their son Anthony, Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness is a nonprofit (501(c)(3)) organization devoted to uplifting children and teenagers affected by ADHD and mental health challenges. Through its Holistic/Comprehensive Care Model, Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness brings transformative resources to families that fosters a culture of kindness and resilience.The Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD fuels our efforts to raise kindness to a whole new level and to help kids with ADHD. This second annual walk is yet another step to choosing kindness for those with ADHD and for everyone. By participating in walking a mile, doing a kind act and making a donation you are directly making an investment in helping kids with ADHD.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.