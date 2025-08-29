Dîner en Blanc Atlanta 2025

Dîner en Blanc Atlanta

The Largest Picnic Returns on October 4, 2025

We’re bringing fresh energy, bold ideas, and a distinctly Atlanta flair to this timeless tradition.” — Michelle Taylor Willis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned as THE social event of the year in Atlanta, Dîner en Blanc returns on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at a stunning new secret location. This outdoor dinner brings together the perfect blend of fashion, exquisite cuisine, and, most importantly, great company. A sea of guests in elegant white creates a breathtaking, social-media-worthy spectacle. It’s an evening, where dressing up for a classic à la française dinner, filled with lively conversation and flowing champagne, is the highlight of the night.Those eager to be part of this unforgettable soirée under the stars can sign up for the Fan List/Phase 3 at atlanta.dinerenblanc.com . Visit the website and click on ‘Attend Le Diner en Blanc’ to create an account to ensure you receive an invitation to Phase 3, along with all the latest updates and event details.A New Team Takes the Helm for Dîner en Blanc AtlantaFor 2025, Dîner en Blanc, Atlanta enters an exciting chapter under the direction of dynamic new hosts. This year’s production is in the hands of Shelia Mants, seasoned events producer and coordinator; Tiffany Nicole Richardson, food and beverage curator; Rosie Bailey, volunteer and marketing strategist; and Michelle Taylor Willis, PR, media, and communications lead. Together, they bring over 110 years of collective experience across events, hospitality, marketing, and media, promising a reinvigorated take on this elegant tradition.“We’re bringing fresh energy, bold ideas, and a distinctly Atlanta flair to this timeless tradition,” says Michelle Taylor Willis. “It’s an honor to reimagine a beloved classic in a way that celebrates our city’s culture, creativity, and unmistakable Southern spirit.”This year’s theme: Blooming EleganceThis year’s Dîner en Blanc introduces an international theme: Blooming Elegance. The event will embody floral élégance and joie de vivre. Inspired by the timeless beauty of flowers, this year’s celebration invites guests to experience a soirée that is both refined and poetic—where every detail, from fashion to tablescapes, evokes grace, charm, and the blossoming magic of a perfect evening, à la française.As a French-inspired event, only wine and champagne are served, but due to the Atlanta alcohol regulations, alcohol cannot be brought from home; instead, guests can pre-order their preferred selections through the official e-store. However, attendees are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.Diner en Blanc – Atlanta gratefully acknowledges Chambord as the official national partner of the 2025 edition of Diner en Blanc.About Dîner en BlancDîner en Blanc is a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, with a pinch of mystery and large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed all in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life, as they appreciate the night’s magical experience.Over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. While Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers. For more info, photos, and videos of Le Diner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com About ChambordChambord is a premium black raspberry liqueur produced in La Sistière in the Loire Valley of France in 1982. It is infused with 100% natural ingredients, which include black raspberries -- the sweeter cousin of the red raspberry -- blended with the complex flavors of black currant, Madagascan vanilla, Moroccan citrus peel, honey and XO Cognac. With Chambord's commitment to quality, this velvety liquor has been a must-have amongst bartenders and cocktail lovers worldwide. www.chambordliqueur.com For media requests, interviews or images, contact: Gagnant Media, info@gagnantmedia.com or media@atlanta.dinerenblanc.com.

