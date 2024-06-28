Patrick T. Cooper Leads Atlanta's SoFu Lifestyle Magazine as Creative Director
Patrick T. Cooper is Atlanta's SoFu Lifestyle Magazine new creative director and accomplishes success with a cover featuring late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson.
I am committed to utilizing my editorial expertise and written communication skills to deliver thought-provoking and engaging content that encourages growth.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick T. Cooper, esteemed creative, designer and chief ex officer, is joining SoFu Lifestyle Magazine as creative director. Cooper’s creative career spans more than 20 years in branding, marketing and design. From wardrobe stylist to a CEO, Patrick’s natural ability to cultivate marketing strategies that generate revenue streams is his motivation that Cooper states, “ I am eager to embark upon this new journey of storytelling in the publishing industry.”
— Patrick T. Cooper
Patrick’s talents garner attention from Fortune 500 companies including Home Depot and Coca-Cola to celebrity clients including actresses and entertainers Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and rock band 3 Doors Down.
Michelle Taylor Willis, publisher of SoFu Lifestyle Magazine, states “Patrick’s skillset made him the perfect fit for the role.”
“Patrick’s immeasurable contributions are a part of the SoFu tapestry. It’s never missed me that he has an eye for all things beautiful,” Willis said. “As we move toward branding SoFu Lifestyle Magazine as truly a luxury publication, I can't think of anyone better to help us execute our vision. I was stoked when he reached out about the opportunity to do more with us!”
A native Atlantan, Patrick is illuminated with energy, fresh ideas and inspiration. As creative director, Cooper is charged with bringing a renewed sense of luxury and sophistication to the magazine’s readers.
Patrick states, “Maintaining an evergreen footprint in style is my mantra, and I am committed to utilizing my editorial expertise and written communication skills to deliver thought-provoking and engaging content that encourages growth. Furthermore, amplifying our impact through digital syndication on the www.citylifestyle.com/SoFu platform allows us to reach a broader audience and aid our readers in living healthy, happy, and prosperous lifestyles.”
Patrick is already making an impact in his new role by creating the June 2024 cover issue featuring a vintage photo of the late Atlanta icon, Mayor Maynard Jackson. The spotlight on Jackson, Atlanta’s first African-American mayor, is relevant considering it is the 50th anniversary of Jackson's establishment of the Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU) system for citizens to have official input in the city’s decision-making process.
“As the new creative director of South Fulton Lifestyle Magazine, I am honored to preserve the legacy of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first African American mayor and a beacon for minority enterprise. Maynard Jackson was a giant among men, whose vision and leadership transformed our city, breaking barriers and creating opportunities for generations to come. In our June 2024 Men’s Issue, we celebrate his enduring impact and the path he paved for future leaders, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire and empower,” Patrick states.
Willis echoes Patrick’s sentiments on Jackson gracing the SoFu Lifestyle cover in June.
“Maynard Jackson is a legend, and his name is synonymous with the word "legacy." I'm honored his family saw fit to trust the SoFu Lifestyle family with that legacy."
SoFu Lifestyle Magazine is a community-focused magazine that aims to connect the residents of SoFu to the businesses, places and people that make all eight cities of SoFu special.
Regan Toomer
Gagnant Media
4042135519
regan@gagnantmedia.com