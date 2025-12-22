Rep. Derrick Jackson Delivers His $1.5B Plan for Georgia Small Businesses as the Keynote at Sold-Out Harlem Nights Gala

We are going to take $1.5 billion of the state’s current surplus—our taxpayer dollars, your dollars—and invest it directly back into the economic engines of our communities.” — Rep. Derrick Jackson

VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) successfully hosted its 3rd Annual “Harlem Nights” Gala & Awards Ceremony on Saturday evening at The Patterson Valdosta, drawing community leaders, entrepreneurs, elected officials, and business owners from across the region.The evening was headlined by State Representative and 2026 Gubernatorial Candidate Derrick Jackson, who delivered the keynote address centered on Georgia’s families, small businesses, rights, and military: themes that resonated deeply with attendees.With more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the U.S. Navy, corporate America, and the Georgia General Assembly, Rep. Jackson spoke passionately about the role small businesses play as both economic drivers and community anchors.“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our society, the dreams of our families, and the legacy for our future,” said Rep. Jackson.Rep. Jackson emphasized the importance of strong public-private partnerships, advocating for policies that support entrepreneurship, workforce development, and access to capital—particularly in underserved and rural communities like South Georgia.“We are going to take $1.5 billion of the state’s current surplus—our taxpayer dollars, your dollars—and we are going to invest it directly back into the economic engines of our communities. This money will not be used to fund massive corporate tax breaks that benefit outsiders. This money will be used to create the “Georgia Small Business Kickstart Grant Program…it will provide up to $50,000 in direct seed capital to small businesses.”Businesses must apply for the program that will be slated for about 300,000 businesses.The Harlem Nights Gala, now in its third year, has become a signature event for SGBC, celebrating Black excellence, entrepreneurship, and leadership while fostering meaningful connections among business owners and civic leaders.The evening featured formal awards presentations, networking, and a black-tie atmosphere inspired by the elegance of the Harlem Renaissance, further solidifying the gala’s reputation as one of South Georgia’s premier business and cultural events.About Rep. Derrick JacksonRepresentative Derrick Jackson (District 68) is a retired U.S. Navy officer with 22 years of service and a former senior executive at General Electric. Elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2016, he has been a leading voice on healthcare expansion, economic development, and veterans’ affairs. As a candidate for Governor in 2026, Jackson continues to advocate for Georgia’s families, Georgia’s rights, and Georgia’s military. Interested parties can learn more by visiting his website at www.votederrickjackson.org About the Southern Georgia Black ChambersThe Southern Georgia Black Chambers is dedicated to advancing economic growth, advocacy, and sustainability for Black-owned businesses throughout South Georgia through programming, partnerships, and policy engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.