KEVIN of OMEGA X Debuts as an Actor in a New Korean BL Drama Based on a Popular Webtoon, My Bias Is Showing!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin (Korean Legal Name: Park Jin Woo), a member of K-pop boy group OMEGA X , has made his acting debut with a new BL drama based on a popular Korean webtoon, My Bias Is Showing!. Originally by Eol and Nabit, the webtoon topped multiple platforms in Korea, including Mr. Blue and Kakao Page, for its unique blend of idol fandom culture and romance. The story follows Na Ae-joon (played by Kevin), a high school teacher who happens to be a longtime fan of Choi Si-yeol (played by Kim Kang Min ), a member of the popular boy group A-one. One day, Ae-joon unexpectedly encounters Si-yeol, who is filming a variety show at Ae-joon’s school, and from there, both characters embark on an emotional journey exploring love, revenge, and the line between an idol and a fan. Another OMEGA X member, Junghoon, will also appear in this drama as J.J, the leader of A-one.“Our company first recommended trying out for the role of Ae-joon because they thought I would match well with the character, and as someone who always wanted to try acting, I took it as a great opportunity. While studying the role of Ae-joon, I got to understand more about how our fans would feel and realized once again how precious their love is. I was also able to adjust to the filming set quickly, thanks to working with an amazing staff and actors. I worked diligently on this drama with much excitement, so I hope you also enjoy the drama, My Bias Is Showing!” – Kevin, member of OMEGA XMy Bias Is Showing! was directed by Baek Min Hee, known for her previous work on web dramas PENG and Our D-Day. Co-produced by IPQ and MODT Studio, this new drama comes after the international success of BL dramas A Shoulder to Cry On and Jazz for Two, which also featured OMEGA X members as main actors and their participation in OSTs. My Bias Is Showing! is comprised of ten 20-minute episodes, and can be watched globally on iQIYI and GagaOOLala in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, and more.ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. After OMEGA X’s debut in 2021, the group’s first sub-unit, OX:N (Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, Yechan) made their debut on June 20th, 2025, with the mini-album, N. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

