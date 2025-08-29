Allied Roofing Solutions Expands Business into Pennsylvania by Opening 2nd Location in Doylestown

Expanding quality roof repair, total roof replacement, and exterior home siding services to serve homeowners across Pennsylvania.

We are pleased to announce the opening of our second office in Doylestown, PA. This new location allows us to better serve our customers with residential roofing repairs and total roof replacements” — Erand Molla - Owner/President

DOYELSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading roofing company in New Jersey has officially opened its second location in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. This expansion marks a major milestone for the company, creating greater access to reliable roofing services for homeowners across Bucks County, Montgomery County, Monroe County, Northampton County, Wayne County, and the surrounding Pennsylvania communities.With a strong reputation for dependable roof repair services, full roof replacements, and detailed roof inspections, this new Doylestown office will serve customers in nearby towns including Levittown, Allentown, Easton, Stroudsburg, Springfield, Nazareth, and the surrounding areas.Expanded Roofing Solutions for Pennsylvania Homes:The establishment of a Doylestown office reflects Allied Roofing Solutions’ long-term commitment to meeting the evolving needs of homeowners throughout Pennsylvania. Roofs in this region face unique challenges caused by year-round weather fluctuations. Heavy snow and ice in winter, followed by humid summers and frequent storms, can weaken asphalt shingles, cause water leaks, and shorten the lifespan of roofing systems.By operating from a second Pennsylvania location, Allied Roofing Solutions can respond quickly to calls for inspections, urgent repairs, and planned replacements in Bucks County and the neighboring communities. In addition to providing a faster, more convenient service, the company’s expanded presence makes it easier for homeowners to access accurate roof assessments and no-obligation, free estimates for exterior home services.Whether a resident is dealing with storm-related damage or considering a preventative roof replacement, this new office provides a reliable, local point of contact for every stage of the roofing process.Industry Recognition and Standards of Excellence:As a Pennsylvania roofing company accredited by the National Roofing Contractors Association and holding an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, Allied Roofing Solutions continues to be recognized for professionalism and high-quality workmanship. By maintaining these standards and distinctions, homeowners can expect a reputable service that delivers long-term value.Allied Roofing Solutions’ recognitions include:-Fully licensed, bonded, and insured with extensive experience in roof replacements, repairs, and other home exterior services.-A rating with the Better Business Bureau, reflecting a longstanding reputation for integrity and customer care.-Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, a distinction held by only a small percentage of roofing companies nationwide, allowing the company to offer a 50-year warranty on shingles and 25-year warranty on workmanship.-Elite Service Provider with Home Advisor, further recognizing the company’s consistent delivery of top-tier results.Ongoing Commitment to Local HomeownersBy combining experience, skilled installation practices, and durable materials, Allied Roofing Solutions delivers roofing systems that stand up to time and weather. The opening of its new Doylestown location is both a sign of growth and a renewed promise to Pennsylvania communities that need trustworthy roofing services.With a team committed to responding quickly and completing projects to the highest standards, the company is well-positioned to support the growing demand for residential roofing services in eastern Pennsylvania.For more information about roofing services available, visit www.alliedroofingsolutions.com About Allied Roofing Solutions:Founded in 2007, Allied Roofing Solutions is a trusted expert in residential roofing. Providing a wide range of services, from roof repairs and replacements to no-obligation, free roofing estimates, Allied holds an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and top accolades on platforms such as Home Advisor and Angi. Fully licensed and accredited by the National Roofing Contractors Association, Allied Roofing Solutions serves homeowners in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania with flat, shingle, metal, and tile roofing systems that last.

