FortSmith Landscaping Expands Summer Lawn Care Services In Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FortSmith Landscaping, a trusted provider of residential and commercial lawn care in Wake Forest, has launched a comprehensive summer service program aimed at protecting lawns from the heat, humidity, and pest pressures common to North Carolina summers.Comprehensive Pest Management for the Summer SeasonNorth Carolina summers bring high temperatures, heavy rains, and tropical storm activity—conditions that can lead to rapid pest infestations. FortSmith Landscaping’s pest control services are designed to identify threats early and deliver targeted treatments before damage becomes severe.Grub Damage Prevention and ControlGrubs feed on grass roots, causing patches of turf to wither and die from below the surface. By conducting thorough inspections and applying precise treatments, FortSmith Landscaping helps protect lawn health and prevent costly restoration work later in the season.Army Worm Management During Hurricane SeasonArmy worms can appear in overwhelming numbers, particularly during the late summer hurricane period. Their feeding patterns can strip lawns of foliage in days. FortSmith Landscaping offers fast-response service plans to detect and stop these pests before they cause irreversible damage.Advanced Irrigation System CareA well-maintained irrigation system is essential for lawn survival in summer heat. FortSmith Landscaping provides a full suite of services to keep water delivery systems operating at peak efficiency, reducing waste and maximizing turf health.Inspection, Repair, and Seasonal AdjustmentsFrom checking for leaks and clogged nozzles to realigning sprinkler heads, the Wake Forest lawn care company ensures even, effective watering. Seasonal schedule adjustments are also made to account for shifting weather patterns, helping to avoid both overwatering during humid stretches and under-watering during dry spells.Tailored Turf Health Strategies for Heat and HumidityDifferent grass types have different needs, especially during North Carolina summers. FortSmith Landscaping adapts its approach based on the specific turf, ensuring the right care for optimal results.Managing Heat Stress in FescuesCool-season fescue lawns can quickly deteriorate in extreme heat. The landscaping company employs strategic mowing, soil conditioning, and water management techniques to help fescues maintain their appearance through the hottest weeks of the year.Combating Bermuda Grass Diseases in Humid ConditionsBermuda grass thrives in heat but is vulnerable to fungal diseases in high humidity. FortSmith Landscaping uses preventive treatments, aeration, and improved drainage practices to keep Bermuda lawns strong and disease-resistant.Serving Both Residential and Commercial ClientsFortSmith Landscaping understands that the needs of homeowners and businesses differ when it comes to lawn care. Residential lawn care clients benefit from services that enhance curb appeal, create safe outdoor spaces for family use, and preserve property value. Commercial landscaping clients rely on consistent, professional landscape care to maintain an inviting appearance for customers, employees, and visitors.By offering customizable service plans , FortSmith Landscaping ensures that each property—whether a private backyard or a multi-acre business campus—receives the right level of care to thrive through the season.Secure Your Wake County Lawn’s Health and Beauty NowWhether dealing with pests, irrigation challenges, or heat-related turf stress, FortSmith Landscaping offers the expertise and resources needed to keep Wake Forest lawns in peak condition. Property owners are encouraged to contact the company directly to discuss their specific needs and schedule service before summer conditions take a toll.To learn more or request a consultation, call [(919) 228-8495] or visit www.fortsmithlandscaping.com today for a free estimate.About FortSmith LandscapingFortSmith Landscaping is a locally owned and operated lawn care company serving Wake Forest, Rolesville, and surrounding communities. Founded by co-owners Cody Smith and Harrison Fort, the company focuses on delivering high-quality, detail-oriented residential and commercial lawn care services. From routine maintenance to seasonal treatments, FortSmith Landscaping combines local expertise, professional service, and a customer-first approach to help clients achieve and maintain beautiful, healthy outdoor spaces year-round.

