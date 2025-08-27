Van Camp, Meacham & Newman Announces Addition of Carolina Tax, Trusts & Estates Practice Group

PINEHURST, NC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC has recently announced the addition of attorneys Jesse T. Coyle and Robert J. (Bob) Gallagher, along with the entire Carolina Tax, Trusts & Estates team, significantly expanding the firm’s capabilities in the region.This strategic integration makes Van Camp, Meacham & Newman the most comprehensive and experienced legal team in the area, particularly in complex estate planning, tax law, and estate administration—areas of critical importance to both individuals and businesses. The addition of top-tier tax and estate planning specialists builds upon the firm’s established strengths in litigation, personal injury, wrongful death, domestic and family law, real estate, and criminal defense, allowing the firm to provide a broader range of services for its clients.The expansion comes at a time when the firm has once again been recognized by Best Lawyers2025 as one of the Best Law Firms in North Carolina, a distinction that underscores its long-standing reputation for legal excellence. With the arrival of the Carolina Tax, Trusts & Estates team, Van Camp, Meacham & Newman reinforces its client-centered philosophy—ensuring that every client receives not only technical proficiency, but also attentive service and practical solutions tailored to their needs in every area of their practice.About Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLCEstablished in Pinehurst, the firm serves clients across central and eastern North Carolina, including Fayetteville, Raleigh, Fort Liberty, Southern Pines, Sanford, and beyond. Focusing on litigation, personal injury, estate planning, family law, and more, the firm is nationally recognized for legal excellence and an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction.About Carolina Tax, Trusts & EstatesCarolina Tax, Trusts & Estates is a well-respected team offering distinguished services in tax law and complex estate planning and administration. Their integration into Van Camp, Meacham & Newman marks an evolution in the firm’s capabilities and regional standing.

