Colonel Emilio T. Gonzalez Named Hero of the Month – August 2025 said Christi Tasker Veterans for America First

Colonel Emilio T. Gonzalez VFAF

VFAF-Endorsed Miami Mayoral Candidate Colonel Emilio T. Gonzalez Named August 2025 Hero of the Month for Election Integrity Work

Emilio T. Gonzalez is standing in the gap to protect Miami's right to vote” — Admiral Charles Kubic - VFAF Spokesman

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the pressroom of L-Strategies - the official press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First (VFAF) is proud to recognize Retired Colonel Emilio T. Gonzalez as its Hero of the Month for his unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring fair elections in Miami. Colonel Gonzalez's recent work in Miami serves as a testament to his dedication to the rule of law and the rights of voters.Emilio T. Gonzalez was Born in Havana and raised in Tampa, Emilio’s American journey began with a commitment to serve. After graduating from the University of South Florida, he was commissioned as an Army officer through USF’s first-ever ROTC class. Over a decorated 26-year military career, Emilio rose to the rank of Colonel, serving in artillery, intelligence, diplomacy, and as faculty at West Point. His global assignments included Army Attaché to Mexico and El Salvador and a key post at the Defense Intelligence Agency.For more on Gonzalez as Hero of the Month visit: https://vfaf.us/colonel-emilio-t-gonzalez-named-hero-of-the-month-august-2025 In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

VFAF Endorsement of Retired Colonel Emilio Gonzalez for Mayor of the City of Miami.

