SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&M Executive expands referral partner program to generate new business. Company seeks partners in the United StatesC&M Executive, a leading provider of cloud-based corporate communication and IT support solutions, announces the expansion of its Referral Partner Program to the United States. The initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to broadening its network and engaging new partners internationally.The Referral Partner Program is a simple and effective way to turn your connections into recurring revenue. Partners simply refer contacts to C&M Executive, and our expert team handles everything — from solution presentation, proposal, negotiation, closing, to post-sales support. The best part? Partners earn competitive and recurring commissions on every active client, with no operational involvement required.This includes ongoing technical support and even billing management, ensuring that referred clients receive the best experience possible. Partners only need to make the introduction; C&M takes care of the rest.Even business professionals who simply recommend C&M Executive to clients, suppliers, or friends can benefit from the program, transforming a simple referral into financial return. “Our goal is to strengthen our partner network so they can grow alongside us, while expanding C&M’s presence in the U.S. market. We have ambitious targets and are counting on new partners’ support,” says Emerson Carrijo, CEO of C&M Executive.The program provides full support, including training, sales materials, and consultative guidance. More information on how to become a C&M Referral Partner is available at: https://cemexecutive.com.br/parceiros-indicadores/ About C&MFounded in 2012, C&M Executive is a reference in cloud-based corporate communication solutions, connecting multiple customer service channels and helping companies optimize communication and reduce operational costs. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the company stands out for its visionary leadership and team of specialists who provide strategic support to companies seeking to modernize processes and improve operational efficiency. More information at www.cemexecutive.com

