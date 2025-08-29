Intertec Systems Achieves Prestigious Cisco AI-Ready Infrastructure Specialization

Intertec strengthens its reputation as a trusted partner in AI adoption, combining Cisco-certified expertise with solutions that drive growth and innovation.

We are honored by Cisco’s recognition, showcasing our leadership in AI innovation and our commitment to delivering transformative, high-impact solutions to clients.” — Swapnil Gandhi, Director - Infrastructure Solutions, Intertec Systems

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intertec Systems is proud to announce its achievement of the Cisco AI-Ready Infrastructure Specialization, highlighting the company’s expertise in delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions designed to enhance productivity and foster sustainable growth.This specialization acknowledges Intertec's proficiency in navigating the complexities of AI adoption. By addressing strategic challenges and advising on AI consumption models and infrastructure strategies, the company stands ready to support clients in their AI journey. With a comprehensive understanding of security and governance, Intertec ensures that AI implementations are both effective and secure.With this specialization, customers benefit from Intertec’s proven expertise in designing and deploying Cisco AI-Ready Infrastructure solutions that provide a secure and scalable foundation for their AI initiatives. By partnering with Intertec, organizations can confidently accelerate their AI adoption, overcome implementation challenges, and realize tangible business value — from improved productivity to sustainable growth — while ensuring their investments remain aligned with future technological advancements."We are honored to receive this recognition from Cisco," said Swapnil Gandhi, Director - Infrastructure Solutions at Intertec Systems. “It reflects ourdedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and our commitment to providing our clients with the best AI solutions available.”With this specialization, Intertec is poised to transform business operations, offering secure and innovative AI-ready infrastructure solutions designed to unlock the full potential of AI.For more information about Intertec and Cisco's partnership and capabilities, please visit https://www.intertecsystems.com/partner/cisco-partnership/ or contact marketing@intertecsys.com.About Intertec SystemsEstablished in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. For further details, please visit www.intertecsystems.com

