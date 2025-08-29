Submit Release
Commission for Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement on challenges facing LGBTQIA+ persons in Eastern Cape, 3 Sept

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the Eastern Cape, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality, will host a stakeholder engagement to discuss the safety and plight of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) persons.

Through this session, the CGE seeks to hold duty bearers accountable for the spate of crimes against LGBTQIA+ persons motivated by prejudice and strengthen partnerships amongst civil society organisations to ensure access to justice for hate crime victims.

Members of the media are invited to attend the engagement, which will be held as follows:
Date: 3 September 2025
Time: 9h00 – 15h00
Venue: City Hall, Gqeberha
RSVP: Nceba Mrwebo | Nceba@cge.org.za | 066 161 5999

Enquiries:
Javu Baloyi
CGE Spokesperson
Cell: 083 557 3306
E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

