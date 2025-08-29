Madhya Pradesh Enhances Heritage Preservation Through Sculpture Modelling and Replica Creation

Replicas of Ancient Statues Archaeological Treasures in Replica Masterpieces of the Directorate's Collection

Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums develops accurate replicas to improve access for education, research, and public engagement

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, Government of Madhya Pradesh, continues its efforts to safeguard and promote the state’s extensive archaeological and cultural heritage. With a vast repository of artefacts and sculptures representing centuries of artistic and religious history, the Directorate has adopted multiple conservation-led initiatives, including the development and use of accurate replicas for public display, research, and education.One of the key components of this work is the Modelling Section, a specialised in-house unit under the Directorate that focuses on creating detailed models and replicas of important sculptures and artefacts. Replicas are developed using precise documentation, reference photographs, and skilled craftsmanship, ensuring that the recreated pieces reflect the original in scale, form, and texture.These replicas are used across state-run museums and cultural exhibitions, enabling visitors, students, and researchers to engage with the region’s heritage in a tangible way, while also helping to reduce handling and exposure of vulnerable artefacts. In addition, select replicas are also made available for sale, further extending public access to the state’s cultural heritage.The replica-making process is carried out by trained professionals who ensure historical accuracy and attention to detail in the recreation of each object. This ensures that the originals are preserved while high-quality reproductions provide meaningful opportunities for education and engagement.Through such targeted initiatives, the Directorate reaffirms its commitment to protecting Madhya Pradesh’s cultural assets, while promoting greater awareness and accessibility through responsible heritage management.

