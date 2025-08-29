Forge Evolved launches global value creation platform for VC‑backed start‑ups

Forge Evolved Founding Team Forge Evolved Logo

Strategic leadership, growth execution, deep diagnostics and an on‑demand specialist network brought together to turn capital into capability.

WEYBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forge Evolved today announced the global launch of its value creation platform for venture‑backed start‑ups and their investors. The company has been created to address a persistent gap in the start‑up ecosystem, where capital often outpaces a portfolio’s ability to execute. By integrating hands‑on operations and growth expertise with a curated network of specialists, Forge Evolved provides the capacity and accountability that founding teams and funds have been seeking.The platform begins with a rigorous diagnostic to identify the constraints that are truly holding a company back. Data audits and stakeholder interviews surface operational gaps and missed opportunities so that effort is directed at the highest‑leverage work from day one. The team then embeds with the business to implement solutions in situ. That can include stepping into interim leadership roles, accelerating go‑to‑market activity through focused experiments, establishing an operating cadence, and installing processes that improve reliability, speed and decision making.Engagements are structured as a flexible subscription rather than a one‑off project. This model enables continuous partnership as the company evolves, with month‑to‑month access to guidance, problem solving and optimisation as new challenges emerge. Clients also gain on‑demand access to a vetted bench of specialists, from UX and product optimisation to pricing, finance and revenue operations. Every mandate is tied to explicit outcomes. Clear KPIs are agreed at the outset and progress is tracked openly so that value creation shows up in the numbers, whether that is customer acquisition cost, activation and retention, payback period or gross margin.Forge Evolved was co‑founded by Fredrik Johnsson, a C-level executive and strategic advisor with more than twenty years of hands-on leadership experience across media, technology and consulting , and Luke Donovan‑King, a growth marketing specialist with over fifteen years of experience launching and scaling the marketing functions of global organisations. Across their careers the pair repeatedly saw promising companies stall not because of weak vision or poor product fit, but because they lacked the right operational firepower at crucial moments. At the same time, investors struggled to deliver consistent, hands‑on support across large portfolios. Forge Evolved is their answer, combining the speed and accountability of an in‑house operator with the breadth and pattern recognition of a consultancy.‘Venture capital must evolve beyond simply funding deals. It should forge success stories,’ said Fredrik Johnsson, co‑founder of Forge Evolved. ‘By partnering proactively and embedding with teams, our model delivers the practical support founders need to achieve more, faster, while enabling investors to scale their impact without scaling headcount.’Luke Donovan‑King added: ‘Founders are not short on ambition. They are short on time and specialised capacity at the exact moments that matter. We focus on the vital few actions that move the metrics, then we execute with pace and discipline.’Forge Evolved’s approach is deliberately different from traditional consulting. Instead of parachuting in with lengthy reports, the firm prioritises 80/20 solutions and rapid execution. It also offers more than an ad‑hoc mentor list by providing dedicated operators who work as an integrated part of the team. The model is not a last‑ditch turnaround service. It is a proactive and growth‑oriented partnership that amplifies what is working and fixes what is not before issues become crises. Incentives are aligned to outcomes and transparency is built into the operating rhythm.An early proof point comes from Gilytics, the Swiss energy‑infrastructure software start‑up. At the recommendation of the lead investor, Johnsson joined as a senior advisor to the management team. Forge Evolved worked with the founders to refine market focus, streamline the sales pipeline and prepare the business for scale. Forecasting improved, collaboration between functions strengthened and board meetings shifted from routine reporting to decisive strategy sessions. Over nearly two years the company accelerated its growth, validating the platform’s systematic approach to value creation. Johnsson has since joined the Gilytics board and the Forge team continues to support the company, including the management of marketing as it scales.Forge Evolved is now inviting partnerships with venture capital and private equity firms that want to deliver proactive, systematic value creation across their portfolios.For more information visit www.forge-evolved.com

