OFFSEAS 2026 Heads to Kuala Lumpur With A New Theme: "Out There Together!" Building Sustainable Programs For All

OFFSEAS 2026 - the conference for outdoor & experiential learning educators and providers is coming to Kuala Lumpur in April 2026 Meet educators and providers who are passionate in outdoor & experiential learning at the largest conference in Southeast Asia - April 2026 Be part of the largest outdoor & experiential learning conference in Southeast Asia

OFFSEAS 2026 - a conference for outdoor & experiential learning enthusiats is back with new conference venue at Garden International School, Kuala Lumpur.

OFFSEAS 2026 represents a defining moment for outdoor education in Southeast Asia. Hosting it in Malaysia will enable us to broaden our impact, advancing sustainable practices for the community.” — Martin Foakes, Chair of OFFSEAS Committee

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFFSEAS proudly announces Garden International School in Kuala Lumpur as the venue for its 2026 edition, marking an exciting milestone in the conference’s continued year-on-year expansion. With a blend of enhanced facilities, central location, and immersive learning environments, this prestigious venue reflects OFFSEAS’ commitment to delivering even greater value to the outdoor and experiential learning community.

Continuing the Momentum with new Conference Theme

Following the highly successful 2025 conference, OFFSEAS enters 2026 with renewed energy and growth via the new theme of: Out There Together! Building Sustainable Programs For All. The move to Kuala Lumpur reinforces the drive to foster deeper connections, in another country in South East Asia and reach more educators and outdoor education providers that share OFFSEAS’ mission to make the outdoor and experiential learning accessible to all young people.

Who Should Attend

OFFSEAS brings together a vibrant mix of outdoor education trip organizers, providers, trainer-facilitators, and school educators - all passionate about enhancing experiential learning in schools. Whether you're focused on curriculum design, risk management, outdoor program delivery, or well-being in outdoor contexts, there's something here for you.

OFFSEAS 2026 Conference Snapshot

• Pre-conference Workshops (22–24 April 2026): Intensive, skill-driven day-long sessions designed for deep dives and hands-on learning.

• Main Conference (25–26 April 2026): A dynamic mix of keynotes, interactive workshops, panel discussions, exhibit fair, and a networking social to ignite collaboration.

More about OFFSEAS 2026.

Flashback to 2025: Insightful Sessions That Fuel Our Future

Last year’s conference featured a diverse lineup of 45 engaging sessions. A few standout topics were:

• It’s Not What You Think That Matters: Effectively Communicating Risk to Parents

• EducateInNature: Building Sequential Experiential Programs with Curriculum Connections

• Shaping Outdoor Experiences to Make Them Meaningful

• Data and Automation in Outdoor Education: Revolutionizing Operations and Communicating Impact

• Contemporary Approaches to Safety: Assessing and Managing Risks Using Complex Systems Theory

These sessions exemplified how OFFSEAS bridges emerging pedagogical ideas, operational excellence, and student-centered well-being. Apply to speak at OFFSEAS 2026

Call for Sponsors & Exhibitors

As OFFSEAS advances into this landmark year at Garden International School, we invite visionary organizations to join as sponsors and exhibitors. Opportunities range from exhibition booths, tables, brand visibility in marketing materials, to premium spotlight packages. Partnering with OFFSEAS is a chance to showcase your services and commitment to the outdoor learning community.

About OFFSEAS & 21st Century Learning (21CL)

OFFSEAS is the South East Asia’s premier forum for outdoor and experiential education - proudly produced by 21st Century Learning (21CL). As an educational events leader, 21CL curates conferences that inspire, connect, and uplift learning communities across Asia. Their portfolio includes pioneering gatherings like PHASE Asia Pacific, AI & Future of Education, International Educators Institute Asia and the renowned 21st Century Learning Hong Kong.

What is OFFSEAS Conference about?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.