Expanding Influence in Greater Bay Area: 47 Schools & Organizations Recognized as Finalists at GBA School Awards 2026

We're excited to receive a 40% increase in applications this year from across the GBA as we set out to recognize & celebrate the achievements of these exceptional institutions.” — Justin Hardman, CEO & Founder of 21C Learning

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organizer of the GBA School Awards 2026 - 21st Century Learning (21CL) - is pleased to announce the shortlisted finalists for its second edition. This year marks a significant milestone as we saw a 40% increase in applications and participation - a total of 120+ applications from over 60 schools and organizations across the Greater Bay Area.

Congratulations to the finalists in each award category, they exemplify excellence, innovation, and a commitment to advancing education in the region. The list of finalists is as follows:

After School Provider

- Aether Education

- Babel Film Workshop

- Novalearn Limited

Arts Award - K-12

- American School Hong Kong

- International School of Nanshan Shenzhen

- LEH International School Foshan

- Tai Kwong Hilary College

Arts Award - Primary

- English Schools Foundation

- ISA Tianhe International School of Guangzhou

- Victoria Shanghai Academy

Athletics & Sports

- DSC International School

- Kellett School, The British International School in Hong Kong

- Shekou International School

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

- DSC International School

- ICHK Secondary

- Victoria Shanghai Academy

Early Childhood Center

- Baumhaus Concepts Limited

- ISA Tianhe International School of Guangzhou

- The International Montessori School

- The International School of Macao

EdTech Program

- Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School

- International School of Nanshan Shenzhen

- Renaissance College Hong Kong

- Victoria Shanghai Academy

- Yew Chung International School

EdTech Solution

- Companions Education Limited

- Novalearn Limited

- Otus

Education Supplier

- International SOS Assistance (HK) Limited

- Rakoon Design Limited

- Steelcase Learning

Experiential Learning Program

- Chan Sui Ki Perpetual Help College (Macau)

- Chinese International School

- International College Hong Kong Kindergarten and Primary

- Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong

- Victoria Shanghai Academy

Experiential Learning Provider

- Babel Film Workshop

- Camp Beaumont Asia

- Global Pacific Group (Hong Kong) Limited

- Outward Bound Hong Kong

- The Hutong Education

- WildChina Education

Innovative Facilities

- American International School of Guangzhou (AISG)

- Canadian International School Of Guangzhou

- ISA Liwan International School

Innovative Marketing

- Hong Kong International School

- International School of Nanshan Shenzhen

- Victoria Shanghai Academy

Innovative Teaching & Learning - K-12

- Chinese International School

- Hong Kong Academy

- Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong

- Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School

- Yew Chung International School

Innovative Teaching & Learning - Primary

- Bloom KKCA Academy

- The International Montessori School

Professional Learning & Staff Development

- American International School of Guangzhou (AISG)

- ISA Tianhe International School of Guangzhou

School Library Award

- ESF Kowloon Junior School

- Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School

- International College Hong Kong Kindergarten and Primary

- ISA Tianhe International School of Guangzhou

- Renaissance College Hong Kong

School Wellness

- Hong Kong Academy

- Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School

- Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School

- Victoria Shanghai Academy

- Yew Chung International School

Service Learning

- American School Hong Kong

- Hong Kong International School

- ISA Tianhe International School of Guangzhou

- Kellett School, The British International School in Hong Kong

STEAM Award

- American International School Hong Kong

- American School Hong Kong

- Saint Too Bloom Academy

- Stamford American School Hong Kong

- The International School of Macao

Strategic Plan Award

- International School of Nanshan Shenzhen

- Kellett School, The British International School in Hong Kong

Student Agency

- Renaissance College Hong Kong

- The International Montessori School

- Victoria Shanghai Academy

- Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong

Student Leadership

- American International School Hong Kong

- Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School

- Shekou International School

- Victoria Shanghai Academy

- West Island School

As anticipation builds, we invite educators, school leaders, and industry professionals to join the GBA School Awards 2026 Gala Dinner on 12 March 2026 in Hong Kong, where we will witness the announcement of winners live at the venue. It is an evening dedicated to celebrating excellence, connecting with peers, and honoring the remarkable contributions of schools and providers across the region. Book your ticket today.

GBA School Awards is also held in conjunction with the 17th Edition of 21CLHK Conference - an annual education conference with a theme of: Innovating Education for a Complex World for its 2026 rendition.

GBA refers to the “Greater Bay Area”. This includes: the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, and the nine municipalities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province.

About the Organizer: 21st Century Learning

21st Century Learning (21CL) organizes top-tier conferences and events that align with its mission of "Building Communities of Learners" including: 21st Century Learning Hong Kong Conference, GBA School Awards, AI & the Future of Education Conference, PHASE (Physical Education, Athletics, Health & Wellness), OFFSEAS (Outdoor Education), Lead to Succeed (Education Leadership), and International Education Institute Asia.

Led by educators with deep experience in Education Leadership, Professional Learning, EdTech and Progressive Pedagogy, 21CL also offers consultancy and professional learning services for schools.

