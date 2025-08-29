Newly expanded ED now open at Mount Gambier Hospital

The Malinauskas Labor Government is today opening the Mount Gambier and Districts Health Service’s new $8 million Emergency Department Short Stay Unit.

It marks a significant milestone for the Government’s $24 million upgrade of the hospital, and means the expansion of its ED is now complete.

The Short Stay Unit is a purpose-built space that adds six hospital beds dedicated for patients who are clinically stable and expected to be safely discharged within 24 hours. The unit will improve ED patient flow and help reduce average wait times, while ensuring that patients who require immediate or emergency care can continue to be treated in a timely manner.

The Short Stay Unit is staffed by clinicians 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It features a new staff station, accessible bathroom, consulting area and the capacity for a further three beds to be added in the future.

A new six-bed Mental Health Sub Acute and Rehabilitation Service is also being built as part of the Mount Gambier and Districts Health Service upgrade, doubling the hospital’s mental health beds, as well as a new two-bed Drug and Alcohol Unit, which will provide a medically managed drug and alcohol inpatient withdrawal service. Both are currently on track for completion in November.

This Government is delivering a combined 14 additional beds for the hospital, which is benefiting from its first major investment since 2018.

The hospital’s bigger and better on-site SA Pathology service was also recently completed as part of the upgrade. The service now includes two modern and fit-for-purpose collection rooms, which are both now operational as of last month.

Project works are being managed by Mossop Construction + Interiors, which began construction last year.

In a boost to the hospital’s chemotherapy service, two new chemotherapy chairs will be added to the existing service before the end of this year, bringing the total number of chemotherapy chairs to eight.

In another boost for health services on the Limestone Coast, the Mount Gambier Ambulance Station is being upgraded and is on track to be completed by the end of the year. As part of this upgrade, the station’s garage is being extended to house and service additional ambulances, while improvements are being delivered to its locker, storage and car parking areas.

It follows last year’s delivery of a 2022 election commitment to recruit 12 new career paramedics and six new Regional Medical Transfer Service staff, as part of the Labor Government’s promise to recruit 350 new ambos before the next election – which remains on track to be achieved before the end of the year.

Attributable to Chris Picton

Today’s opening of Mount Gambier Hospital’s new Emergency Department Short Stay Unit is an important day for the people of the Limestone Coast.

The Malinauskas Government has delivered a much-needed expansion of the Mount Gambier and Districts Health Service’s emergency department, but we aren’t stopping here.

We’re also excited that progress is being made on Mount Gambier’s new Sub Acute Mental Health and Rehabilitation Service and drug and alcohol withdrawal beds.

Our Government is delivering a bigger regional health system with more beds, more doctors, more nurses and more services, and in this year alone we are investing more in regional health infrastructure than the former Liberal Government did over its entire four years in office.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

As a local resident myself, I know how important these upgrades are for our local community.

Enhancing the Emergency Department by establishing this Short Stay Unit is a great initiative, in addition to the new mental health and rehabilitation service beds and the drug and alcohol withdrawal services which are on the way.

Our Government’s strong investment in our community’s health needs, which also includes an improved SA Pathology service, upgrades to the Ambulance Station and expansion of the chemotherapy service, shows our commitment to Mount Gambier and the surrounding region.

Attributable to Limestone Coast Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer Emma Poland

We are dedicated to providing safe, quality, and sustainable healthcare options across our Limestone Coast communities, with a newly developed ED SSU Model of Care to be implemented at the Mount Gambier and Districts Health Service.

Upgrades to the Mount Gambier and Districts Health Service Emergency Department highlight the Limestone Coast Local Health Network’s commitment to engaging with stakeholders, staff and consumers to improve patients’ experiences.