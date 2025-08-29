Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Showcases Complete Range of Semiconductor Solutions at SEMICON West 2025

UltiDry multi-stage roots vacuum pump from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions announces its participation at SEMICON West 2025, from October 7 - 9, 2025, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading provider of innovative vacuum and abatement solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions aims to showcase its comprehensive range of products and services designed to optimize semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Comprehensive vacuum solutions

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions offers a complete range of innovative vacuum solutions, from single components to complex systems, along with expert advice and reliable service.

Among the highlights of the exhibition are several innovative products.

TORRI and UltiDry multi-stage roots vacuum pumps are essential solutions for the semiconductor market, each providing distinct advantages tailored to specific applications.

TORRI BD vacuum pumps offer short pump-down times for load lock chambers and are among the smallest, lightest and most energy-efficient dry multi-stage rotary lobe vacuum pumps on the market.

When robustness combined with low energy demand is required, the UltiDry comes into play. This vacuum pump is well suited for harsh applications. Engineered to enhance powder management and to handle high inlet flow, the UltiDry can withstand corrosive gases and offers lower power consumption under harsh operation.

Advanced contamination management

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions will also present state-of-the-art contamination management solutions designed to enhance yield and ensure quality assurance in semiconductor manufacturing. These products offer immediate recognition of contamination, customizable designs, and high throughput, supporting advanced semiconductor fabs in maintaining optimal performance.

State-of-the-art abatement systems

In addition, Pfeiffer will highlight its advanced gas abatement systems, designed to ensure safe and environmentally friendly semiconductor manufacturing processes. These systems focus on reducing harmful emissions and improving air quality within fab environments. By employing state-of-the-art technologies, the abatement systems from Pfeiffer efficiently manage and neutralize hazardous gases and vapors generated during semiconductor manufacturing.

