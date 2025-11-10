Pfeiffer Vacuum and Fab Solutions Launch Preconfigured R&D Packages to Simplify Research Setup

R&D packages from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions

Pfeiffer Vacuum offers a series of preconfigured packages for research and development applications, designed to ensure quick, reliable, and hassle-free setup.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each R&D package combines vacuum pumps, controllers, cables, and accessories into a complete solution. This approach reduces the time spent on sourcing individual components and ensures that all parts are compatible for dependable operation. The packages are suitable for a wide range of applications in R&D and related sectors.

Fast delivery and easy selection

All R&D packages are kept in stock and are ready for immediate shipment. This minimizes delivery times and helps users get their systems running without delay. Orders can be placed in the online shop, where customers can access all relevant product data, technical specifications, and scope of delivery upon product selection.

To simplify the selection process, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions offers an online vacuum calculator. Users can enter their process requirements, and the tool recommends the appropriate package configuration, ensuring the selected components meet application needs.

Complete solutions for different vacuum levels

The R&D package portfolio covers a broad range of applications by allowing customers to choose from four distinct package lines.

The scroll vacuum pump package is designed for the rough to medium vacuum range and includes an oil-free HiScroll vacuum pump, mains cable, and exhaust silencer. It is ideal for quiet and vibration-free operation in standard laboratory environments. An extended version of this package with an integrated pressure sensor and control unit allows energy consumption to be optimized while continuously monitoring vacuum levels.

For applications in the high to ultra-high vacuum range, the turbopump package combines a HiPace turbomolecular vacuum pump with a matching backing pump, electronic controller, interface cables, and mounting hardware. It is perfect for high and ultra-high vacuum applications with flexible integration needs like thin-film deposition.

The HiCube Neo package offers a compact, mobile solution with an integrated turbopump, backing pump, control system, and housing. Available in desktop or floor-standing configurations, it provides a complete solution for high and ultra-high vacuum applications such as residual gas analysis.

Finally, the measurement package provides precise pressure measurement across a wide vacuum range, including a vacuum gauge, control unit, and all required cables for immediate installation and use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.